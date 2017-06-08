Sony Released Firmware Updates for Many E-Mount Cameras: A9, A7rII, A7ii, A7sII, A6300, A6500
It was just a few days ago when Sony released a firmware update for the A9, only to seemingly have pulled it shortly after. The purpose of the update was, predictably, to address the overheating warning issue that had brought upon the A9 its first dose of negative press – however misguided it hay have been. However, that update is finally available now, but along with it come firmware updates for the major E-mount cameras in Sony’s lines up: A9, A7rII, A7II, A7sII, a6300, a6500.
There are various updates to each model but among the changes are:
- Support for the new FE 100-400mm GM OSS
- Improved Flexible Spot AF function
- Improved overheating control
- Supports visible light LED in external flash for AF (HVL-F45RM)
- Improves release time lag when wireless flash is used
- Optimizes exposure algorithm during focusing when [Live View Display] is [Setting Effect OFF]
- Improves image quality when Long Exposure NR setting is OFF
- Improves overall stability of the camera
- Optimizes image stabilization performance in movie mode
Sony A9 – ILCE-9
- This utility updates the camera firmware to version 1.01 and improves the overheating warning functionality.
Sony A7II – ILCE-7M2
This utility updates the camera firmware to version 4.00 and provides the following benefits:
- Improves operability of the camera:
- Improves operability when the AF area is set to flexible spot
- Adds Live View Display into custom button assignment
- Adds the Set File Name function
- Supports visible light LED with external flash for AF (HVL-F45RM External Flash)
- Improves release time lag when wireless flash is used
- Improves overall stability of the camera
Sony A7rII – ILCE-7RM2
This utility updates the camera firmware to version 4.00 and provides the following benefits:
- Adds the Auto Pwr OFF Temp function
- Improves operability of the camera:
- Improves operability when the AF area is set to flexible spot
- Adds Live View Display into custom button assignment
- Adds the Set File Name function
- Supports visible light LED with external flash for AF (HVL-F45RM External Flash)
- Improves release time lag when wireless flash is used
- Optimizes exposure algorithm during focusing when Live View Display is set for Setting Effect OFF
- Improves image quality when Long Exposure NR setting is OFF
- Improves overall stability of the camera
A7sII – ILCE-7SM2
This utility updates the camera firmware to version 3.00 and provides the following benefits:
- Adds the Auto Pwr OFF Temp function
- Improves operability of the camera:
- Improves operability when the AF area is set to flexible spot
- Adds Live View Display into custom button assignment
- Adds the Set File Name function
- Supports visible light LED with external flash for AF (HVL-F45RM External Flash)
- Improves release time lag when wireless flash is used
- Improves image quality when Long Exposure NR setting is ON
- Improves overall stability of the camera
Sony A6500 – ILCE-6500
This utility updates the camera firmware to version 1.03 and provides the following benefits:
- Improvements over version 1.02:
- Adds support for the SEL100400GM lens
- Optimizes image stabilization performance in movie mode
- Benefits provided by previous updates and included in version 1.03:
- Improves operability of the left side of the PMCA (PlayMemories Camera Apps) keyboard during touch panel operation
- Improves overall stability of the camera
- Improves a condition where the camera will not power-on after making certain setting changes
Sony a6300 – ILCE-6300
This utility updates the camera firmware to version 2.00 and provides the following benefits:
- Improvements over version 1.10:
- Adds the Auto Pwr OFF Temp function
- Adds support for the SEL100400GM lens
- Modifies the aspect of the guide frame display in the LCD (2.35:1 mode)
- Improves overall stability of the camera
- Benefits provided by previous updates and included in version 2.00:
- Improves overall stability and operability of the camera
- Improves stability in picture shooting mode by optimizing temperature control (effects vary according to temperature)
What I want to know is, does it fix that “Star Eater” phenomenon that has astro-landscape shooters in a tizzy? Hopefully someone who has the star-eater firmware can test this on the A7S2 and A7R2, and report back…
I saw a report on another photography site (Petapixel?) that said the “Death Star” problem was fixed with the new firmware.
There’s a typo in the title, it says S6500 instead of A6500. Either that or there’s a new player in town we haven’t heard about :D