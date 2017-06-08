Sony Released Firmware Updates for Many E-Mount Cameras: A9, A7rII, A7ii, A7sII, A6300, A6500

It was just a few days ago when Sony released a firmware update for the A9, only to seemingly have pulled it shortly after. The purpose of the update was, predictably, to address the overheating warning issue that had brought upon the A9 its first dose of negative press – however misguided it hay have been. However, that update is finally available now, but along with it come firmware updates for the major E-mount cameras in Sony’s lines up: A9, A7rII, A7II, A7sII, a6300, a6500.

There are various updates to each model but among the changes are:

Support for the new FE 100-400mm GM OSS

Improved Flexible Spot AF function

Improved overheating control

Supports visible light LED in external flash for AF (HVL-F45RM)

Improves release time lag when wireless flash is used

Optimizes exposure algorithm during focusing when [Live View Display] is [Setting Effect OFF]

Improves image quality when Long Exposure NR setting is OFF

Improves overall stability of the camera

Optimizes image stabilization performance in movie mode

This utility updates the camera firmware to version 1.01 and improves the overheating warning functionality.

Download here

This utility updates the camera firmware to version 4.00 and provides the following benefits:

Improves operability of the camera: Improves operability when the AF area is set to flexible spot Adds Live View Display into custom button assignment Adds the Set File Name function

Supports visible light LED with external flash for AF (HVL-F45RM External Flash)

Improves release time lag when wireless flash is used

Improves overall stability of the camera

Download here

This utility updates the camera firmware to version 4.00 and provides the following benefits:

Adds the Auto Pwr OFF Temp function

Improves operability of the camera: Improves operability when the AF area is set to flexible spot Adds Live View Display into custom button assignment Adds the Set File Name function

Supports visible light LED with external flash for AF (HVL-F45RM External Flash)

Improves release time lag when wireless flash is used

Optimizes exposure algorithm during focusing when Live View Display is set for Setting Effect OFF

Improves image quality when Long Exposure NR setting is OFF

Improves overall stability of the camera

Download here

This utility updates the camera firmware to version 3.00 and provides the following benefits:

Adds the Auto Pwr OFF Temp function

Improves operability of the camera: Improves operability when the AF area is set to flexible spot Adds Live View Display into custom button assignment Adds the Set File Name function

Supports visible light LED with external flash for AF (HVL-F45RM External Flash)

Improves release time lag when wireless flash is used

Improves image quality when Long Exposure NR setting is ON

Improves overall stability of the camera

Download here

This utility updates the camera firmware to version 1.03 and provides the following benefits:

Improvements over version 1.02: Adds support for the SEL100400GM lens Optimizes image stabilization performance in movie mode

Benefits provided by previous updates and included in version 1.03: Improves operability of the left side of the PMCA (PlayMemories Camera Apps) keyboard during touch panel operation Improves overall stability of the camera Improves a condition where the camera will not power-on after making certain setting changes



Download here

This utility updates the camera firmware to version 2.00 and provides the following benefits:

Improvements over version 1.10: Adds the Auto Pwr OFF Temp function Adds support for the SEL100400GM lens Modifies the aspect of the guide frame display in the LCD (2.35:1 mode) Improves overall stability of the camera

Benefits provided by previous updates and included in version 2.00: Improves overall stability and operability of the camera Improves stability in picture shooting mode by optimizing temperature control (effects vary according to temperature)



Download here