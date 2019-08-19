New Workshop! Lighting 3 | Advanced Off Camera Flash

Sony Quietly Raises The Price of the 135mm f/1.8 GM

By David J. Crewe on August 19th 2019

Well, it was bound to happen sooner or later. We just found out and confirmed that the price has been quietly going up on the Sony 135mm f/1.8 GM which was initially launched for $1,898.00 (as detailed in our July review). Currently this beautiful lens is listed at $2,098 on Adorama, B&H, and several other retailers, however, you can still find a few sources on Amazon honoring the original price, and/or at least a slightly cheaper price that the current “real” from Sony.

It seems on Amazon the prices range from the original $1898 price to the current $2098 cost, so depending on where you order from you could still save a little cash, but my guess is those prices will shift soon. So if you’ve been holding out on this lens, clearly now is the time to buy.

Speculation is that this is probably a result of the expected, (and escalating), trade war between China and the USA. The downside is, if things continue the way they are, it’s likely we’ll start seeing price hikes across the board for our favorite gear out there.

At least one bit of good news this week is currently there’s a sale on Sony gear at B&H and Adorama discounting up to $700 on select items including the Sony a7R III with 24-105mm Lens

Check Prices & Availability Of The Sony 135mm f/1.8 GM Here

Adorama | B&H | Amazon

What do you think about the price hike? Have you already purchased the 135mm? Are you still sitting on the fence? Let us know in the comments below.

