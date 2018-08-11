Photographing the Milky Way

Sony Podcast With Our Editor-In-Chief, Kishore Sawh | ‘The Changing Of The Photography Guard’ & Being Engaging

By Wendell Weithers on August 11th 2018

If you’re a photographer in 2018, you’ve got a website, probably a blog, and maybe even a platform for video content. You have a purpose to your work and are looking for ways to make it meaningful by sharing compelling stories through your words and imagery. But, you’re just another visual voice in the midst of an online cacophony and you eagerly desire to be seen and heard. But how?

Fear not, our very own Editor-In-Chief, Kishore Sawh, was recently interviewed and featured on the Alpha Universe Podcast to share insights on the state of the industry and how you can be a better storyteller.

Kish addresses why the shift in photography demographics and tech means we have to speak in a different way; what education in photography is in 2018; how important emotion and message is, and why –if you want to be engaging– it’s important to keep in mind that ‘porn is only a click away‘ for your audience.

You can find the Alpha Universe podcast on the Alpha Universe siteiTunes and Google Play Music.

[REWIND: SLRLOUNGE GOES BEHING THE CURTAIN AT SONY]

Podcast Breakdown

1:08 – About Kishore, the man behind the blog.

3:08 – The new direction of photography content online.

6:44 – The new Social Media norm.

9:40 – Meeting the Sony execs and engineers in Tokyo.

11:55 – The foundation of SLRLounge.

21:55Do This Now Tips for photographers looking to be more engaging storytellers and writers.

Do This Now Tips

#1 – “When you’re writing, avoid the cliché…”

#2 – “Write what you would if it were free of outcome.”

#3 – “Try to have a message ring through your piece.”

#4 – “Porn is always a click away” – so keep interest

Articles by Kishore Sawh

About

Wendell is based in Atlanta where he shoots events, portraits, and food photography. He also supports his wife Andrea as she runs their cake design business, Sweet Details.

Instagram: Wendellwphoto

