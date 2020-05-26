Today, Sony is putting the rumor mill to rest by officially announcing the ZV-1 Camera – A lightweight, compact “all-in-one” style solution. Designed from the ground up for content creators and vloggers, the ZV-1 combines easy-to-use features with uncompromising imaging technology, making this the perfect tool for any content creator at all skill levels.

“Sony’s new ZV-1 was purpose-built to meet the needs and demands of today’s video creators,” said Neal Manowitz, deputy president of Imaging Product and Solutions Americas at Sony Electronics. “We are always listening to our customers, and this camera is the result of direct feedback from our extended community. Featuring an innovative design plus many new technologies, settings and modes, it will allow creators to make content in ways they have never been able to before.”

The ZV-1 features a 1.0-type stacked Exmor RS® CMOS image sensor with DRAM chip and 24-70mm F1.8-2.8 ZEISS® Vario-Sonnar T* large-aperture lens creating beautiful background bokeh (background blur), allowing the subject to stand out from the background. The camera locks on to and tracks subjects with high accuracy and speed using Sony’s leading-edge autofocus system. The ZV-1 also includes the latest-generation BIONZ X™ image processor with front-end LSI delivering high resolution as well as low noise for superior image quality. It also combines this exceptional imaging technology with high-quality and versatile audio options. The ZV-1 is Sony’s first compact camera with a side-opening Vari-angle LCD screen, making it easier to compose your shots in selfie mode while connecting external audio accessories. To meet any video need, the ZV-1 contains advanced video features including 4K movie recording and in-body image stabilization.

Technical Specifications of the ZV-1

Pixels Effective: 20.1 Megapixel

Maximum Resolution 5472 x 3648

Aspect Ratio 1:1, 3:2, 4:3, 16:9

Sensor Type CMOS

Sensor Size 1″

Image File Format JPEG, Raw

Image Stabilization Digital, Optical

Focal Length 9.4 to 25.7mm (35mm Equivalent Focal Length: 28 to 70mm)

Maximum Aperture f/1.8 to 2.8

ISO Sensitivity Auto, 100 to 12800 (Extended: 64 to 25600)

Shutter Speed Mechanical Shutter 1/2000 to 30 Second Bulb Mode 1/2000 to 4 Second in Auto Mode Electronic Shutter 1/32000 to 30 Second 1/32000 to 4 Second in Auto Mode

Continuous Shooting Up to 24 fps at 20.1 MP Up to 90 fps at 20.1 MP for up to 7 Frames

Monitor Size 3″

Monitor Resolution 921,600 Dot

Monitor Type Articulating Touchscreen LCD

Memory Card Slot Single Slot: SD/SDHC/SDXC/Memory Stick Duo Hybrid

Connectivity 3.5mm Microphone, HDMI D (Micro), USB Micro-B (USB 2.0)

Wireless Bluetooth Wi-Fi

GPS No

Battery 1 x NP-BX1 Rechargeable Lithium-Ion, 3.6 VDC, 1240 mAh

Dimensions (W x H x D) 4.15 x 2.36 x 1.71″ / 105.5 x 60 x 43.5 mm

Weight 10.37 oz / 294 g

Meeting the Needs of Today’s Content Creators

Quickly Switch Between two modes of Background Bokeh

The ZV-1 offers a simple solution to easily switch between two levels of background bokeh while recording. Using the new Background Defocus function, users can rapidly adjust the optical aperture between more and less background defocusing blur without losing focus on the subject. Located on top of the camera, this Bokeh button is easily accessible and makes selfie-shooting operation a breeze.

Focus on the Subject You Want

The ZV-1 makes it easier than ever to shoot product reviews and similar video content. Gone are the days of placing a hand behind an object to prompt the camera to bring it into focus thanks to a new Product Showcase Setting, which allows for quick and smooth focus transitions between the subject’s face and the object placed in front of the lens.

Building on the leading-edge technology developed for α™ (Alpha brand) and RX series cameras, this new compact camera includes advanced autofocus (AF) allowing it to lock on and track subjects with high accuracy and speed while recording. For maintaining focus on the intended subject or subjects in busy environments, Real-time Eye AFiii and Real-time Tracking AF for video allows the ZV-1 to seamlessly switch focus between multiple subjects while controlling the AF speed and tracking sensitivity.

Prioritize Your Face

Extreme changes in lighting, like walking outside on a sunny day and suddenly moving from a bright location into shade, are no problem for the ZV-1 thanks to the new Face Priority autoexposure (AE) function. It detects and prioritizes the subject’s face and adjusts the exposure to ensure the face is depicted at an ideal brightness in any environment. This AE technology also suppresses an abrupt change in exposure if the subject quickly turns away from the frame to eliminate unexpected blown-out or extremely dark shots. In addition, the camera features a new advanced color science that has been re-engineered to optimize skin tones for any subject in both still and video modes.

Crystal Clear Audio

High-quality content requires clear, excellent audio quality, and the ZV-1 is well-equipped to produce just that with reliable and versatile audio options. The ZV-1’s onboard mic features Sony’s latest Directional 3-capsule Mic which was designed for forward-directional audio capture, allowing for clear capture of the subject’s voice while minimizing background noise, especially when operating in selfie mode. For added flexibility, the ZV-1 also features an industry-standard mic jack (3.5mm) and Multi-Interface Shoe™ (MI shoe) making it easy to connect a wide range of external microphones. The ZV-1 is also supplied with a windscreen accessory that fits on the MI shoe to minimize wind interference.

Design and Functionality Optimized for Vlogging

The ZV-1 was designed with content creators and vloggers in mind. This compact, lightweight (approx. 294g / 105.5mm x 60.0mm x 43.5mm) camera is the first Sony compact camera with a flip-out, tiltable LCD Screen, allowing creators to simplify their setup by utilizing the MI shoe for optional external mics without the need of an additional mounting bracket.

Comfortably operate the ZV-1 with one hand thanks to the easy-to-hold comfortable grip and a large movie REC button located on the top of the camera for quick access to video recording, as well as a recording lamp on the front of the camera that indicates if the camera is actively recording.

The ZV-1 also includes advances in image stabilization, ensuring steady video even when shooting handheld while walking. When recording in HD (Active mode), optical and electronic stabilization methods are combined to reduce shaking up to 11 times that of standard SteadyShot™ image stabilization. When shooting 4K video using Optical SteadyShot (Active mode), there is an improvement in the stabilization effect of up to 8 times that of standard SteadyShot. The ZV-1 is also compatible with the GP-VPT2BT Shooting Grip with Wireless Remote Commander, offering additional stability and comfort combined with cable-free Bluetooth® connectivity.

Class-Leading AV Features

Despite the small form factor, there are a multitude of pro-level movie-making capabilities, including:

4K movie recording with full pixel readout and no pixel binning in high bit-rate XAVC S™ codec. vii

Industry-standard 3.5mm microphone input

Hybrid Log-Gamma (HDR) viii / S-Gamut3.Cine / S-Log3, S-Gamut3 / S-Log3

Interval Shootingix for stunning time-lapse videos

Super Slow Motionxi recording at up to 960fpsxii

Compatibility with ‘Movie Edit add-on’ from the “Imaging Edge™” mobile application for image

stabilization while editing Highlight ability to edit aspect ratios for IG etc.

Live Streaming with the ZV-1

Transform the ZV-1 into a webcam by connecting it to a PCxv via USB, which allows content creators to interact with their followers in real-time while also utilizing the advanced imaging technology and unique features of the ZV-1. Sony’s new PC software will be available in July 2020.

New Vlogger Accessories Kit

Sony will also be introducing a Vlogger Kit (ACCVC1), which includes a GP-VPT2BT Shooting Grip with Wireless Remote Commander and 64GB Ultra High-Speed Media Card. The grip is compatible with a variety of Sony cameras.

Pair this kit with an external microphone (sold separately), such as Sony’s Stereo Microphone (ECMXYST1M), for a convenient and simple vlogging setup.

Sony ZV-1 Sample Image Gallery

Pricing and Availability

The Digital Camera ZV-1 will be available in June 2020 for a special introductory price of approximately

$749 USD through June 28, 2020. After that, the price will increase to approximately $799 USD. The ZV-1 will be available in Canada for approximately $999 CAD.

The ACCVC1 Vlogger Kit will be available in June 2020 with a special introductory offer of $50 off when

purchased together with ZV-1 (at participating retailers) through June 28, 2020, in U.S. and June 25, 2020, in Canada, and can be purchased separately for approximately $149 USD and $199 CAD.

We’ve already put in a request with Sony to do a full review of this camera, until we get hands-on with it, be sure to let us know any questions you have or what you’d like to see tested in our review in the comments below.