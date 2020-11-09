According to a new post from Sony Alpha Rumors, Sony will be making drones for aerial photo and video work, branded as “Airpeak” (as you can see in the teaser video above). After reporting on several patents popping up for drones from Sony, I guess now it’s official. The announcement from Sony comes with a very small teaser (above) and an entirely new section of their official website dedicated to the future Airpeak drone line-up, and at this point, they’re expected to be available by spring of 2021.

Read the full Press Release below;

Tokyo, Japan – Sony Corporation (“Sony”) today announced that it has launched a new project for drones in the field of AI robotics. The recent proliferation of drones has contributed greatly to the delivery of previously unseen images, as well as to workflow efficiency and energy savings in the industrial sector. Sony has assigned the “Airpeak” brand to reflect its aspiration to contribute to the further evolvement and the creation of the unprecedented value through its imaging and sensing technology as well as 3R technologies (Reality, Real-time and Remote) in the drone area. Airpeak will support the creativity of video creators to the fullest extent possible, aiming to contribute to the further development of the entertainment industry as well as to improved efficiency and savings in various industries. Airpeak will also promote this project to enable drone-use with the highest level of safety and reliability in the environments where this has been difficult in the past. Sony will continue to post project-related information and obtain feedback from drone users through co-creation activities to prepare for the launch of the project in the spring of 2021.

The company soon plans to begin seeking for the partners in the professional space who can collaborate on the project. Information regarding this project will be regularly updated at the following site Airpeak Website: https://www.sony.net/SonyInfo/airpeak/?j-short=airpeak

When this first leaked the initial thought was the drones would be rather gimmicky, tailored more for the hobbyist and model fan, however, it appears that Sony has expanded on this by stating “Airpeak will support the creativity of video creators to the fullest extent possible” which we can hope means they’ll be launching a more professional line of aerial cameras with professional filmmakers in mind. Either way, this could be the first _real_ competition for DJI and can definitely start shaking up the market in a good way.

We don’t have any more information than this At the moment, as it appears currently Sony is still meeting with Drone users, gathering feedback and demands to prepare for their official launch in 2021, but you can guarantee we’ll be requesting info as frequently as possible. Until then, if you’re a drone user or interested in aerial work, what would you like to see in the new Sony line up? Are there any features you’ve not seen in a DJI drone that belongs in the Airpeak? Let us know in the comments below.

