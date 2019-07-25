Sony Brings New Level of Power to Premium Compact Camera Line-up with Introduction of the RX100 VII

Sony just announced it’s newest addition to RX series of point & shoot cameras, the RX100 Mark VII. The new RX100 VII Delivers Alpha 9 Level Speed and AF Performance with Real-time Tracking and Real-time Eye AF!

Optically, this version looks identical to the previous iteration, but what makes it special is the new sensor paired with the new focus and speed performance enhancements. The new sensor (details below) promises A9 level performance for its autofocus (including phase detection, contrast-detection, and real-time tracking and real-time eye AF for humans and animals. Featuring a high speed shooting mode of 20fps, but additionally it can go into extreme turbo mode and capture 90fps in its new “Single Burst Shooting: Hi” mode!

The Sony RX100 VII at A Glance

Newly developed 1.0-type stacked 20.1 MP Exmor RS™ CMOS image sensor with DRAM chip and latest generation BIONZ X™ image processor

Alpha 9 level speed performance with up to 60 AF/AE calculations per second and 20fps blackout-free shooting with AF/AE tracking

World leading 357-point focal-plane phase-detection AF + 425-point contrast-detection AF with world’s fastest sec focus acquisition speed

Real-time Tracking and Real-time Eye AF for humans and animals

ZEISS ® Vario-Sonnar T* 24-200mm F2.8 – F4.5 Large Aperture High Magnification Zoom Lens

New Single Burst Shooting Drive Mode at up to 90fps speed

Pro-level movie functionality including 4K HDR (HLG), Real-time Tracking and Real-time Eye AF for movie shooting, 4K Active SteadyShot™, Vertical-position data recording for movies and integrated microphone jack

Sony Electronics today announced a new addition to its award-winning series of RX compact cameras: the RX100 VII (model DSC-RX100M7). Utilizing technologies that were previously available only in Sony’s acclaimed Alpha 9 full-frame mirrorless camera, the RX100 VII achieves new levels of performance in a compact camera, in both stills and movie shooting.

The RX100 VII is powered by a newly developed 1.0-type stacked 20.1 MP Exmor RS CMOS image sensor and the latest generation BIONZ X image processor, which work together to deliver peak autofocus and speed performance that has never before been available in a compact camera. Flexibility of shooting is ensured by a ZEISS® Vario-Sonnar T* 24-200mm viii F2.8-4.5 high magnification zoom lens, making the RX100 VII a versatile choice for all types of shooting scenarios and users, ranging from photo enthusiasts to professionals.

“The RX100 VII sets a new standard for performance in compact cameras,” said Neal Manowitz, deputy president of Imaging Products and Solutions at Sony Electronics. “Sony will continue to drive innovation in the world of imaging, constantly pushing to empower creators with the most capable tools that allow them to realize their vision, and create like they have never been able to before.”

Sony RX100 VII Technical Specifications

Pixels – 20.1 Megapixel

Maximum Resolution – 5472 x 3648

Aspect Ratio – 1:1, 3:2, 4:3, 16:9

Sensor Type – CMOS

Sensor Size – 1″

Image File Format – JPEG, RAW

Image Stabilization – Digital, Optical

Focal Length – 9 to 72mm (35mm Equivalent Focal Length: 24 to 200mm)

Optical Zoom – 8x

Digital Zoom 4x Maximum (32x Combined Zoom) 2x Optimized (16x Combined Zoom)

Maximum Aperture – f/2.8 to 4.5

Focus Range 3.15″ to Infinity / 8 cm to Infinity (Wide) 3.28′ to Infinity / 1 m to Infinity (Telephoto)

Optical Design – 15 Elements in 12 Groups

ISO Sensitivity – Auto, 100 to 12800 (Extended: 64 to 25600)

Shutter Speed Mechanical Shutter 1/2000 to 30 Second Bulb Mode 1/2000 to 4 Second in Auto Mode Electronic Shutter 1/32000 to 30 Second 1/32000 to 4 Second in Auto Mode

Continuous Shooting Up to 20 fps at 20.1 MP Up to 90 fps at 20.1 MP for up to 7 Exposures

Interval Recording – Yes

Viewfinder Type – Electronic (OLED)

Viewfinder Resolution – 2,359,296 Dot

Viewfinder Coverage – 100%

Viewfinder Magnification – Approx. 0.59x

Monitor Size – 3″

Monitor Resolution – 921,600 Dot

Monitor Type – Tilting Touchscreen LCD

Built-in Flash – Yes

External Flash Connection None

Memory Card Slot 1 x SD/SDHC/SDXC/Memory Stick Duo/Memory Stick PRO HG-Duo/Memory Stick Pro Duo

Connectivity 3.5mm Microphone, HDMI D (Micro), USB 2.0 Micro-B

Wireless Bluetooth Wi-Fi

GPS None

Battery 1 x NP-BX1 Rechargeable Lithium-Ion, 3.6 VDC, 1240 mAh (Approx. 240 Shots)

Dimensions (W x H x D) 4 x 2.29 x 1.69″ / 101.6 x 58.1 x 42.8 mm

Weight 10.65 oz / 302 g

New Standard for AF Performance in a Compact Camera

The RX100 VII offers a world-leading 357 focal-plane phase-detection AF points and 425 contrast-detection AF points. In addition, thanks to a newly optimized lens drive control, the world’s fastest 0.02 sec AF acquisition time is realized. A major leap in AF/AE tracking performance during continuous shooting means the camera performs AF/AE calculations up to 60 times per second and captures fast moving action at 20fps with AF/AE tracking, ensuring that each moment is shot with swift and accurate focus.

In addition, the image sensor realizes blackout-free shooting for a completely live view, even when continuous shooting at 20fps; the same experience as the Alpha 9. The RX100 VII also debuts a new drive mode, Single Burst Shooting, for capturing the perfect high-speed shot at up to 90fps in JPEG/RAW format utilizing the anti-distortion shutter. Single Burst Shooting allows the photographer to frame fast moving action and shoot as if taking a single shot, but the camera will actually deliver seven still images taken at 90fps, 60fps or 30fps, so the user can select the perfect moment.

For the first time in a compact camera, the RX100 VII introduces advanced Real-time Tracking and Real-time Eye AF capabilities. Real-time Tracking utilizes Sony’s latest algorithm, including artificial intelligence-based object recognition to ensure that subjects can be captured with excellent accuracy, even via the touch panel on the rear screen. Real-time Eye AF, the latest version of Sony’s acclaimed Eye AF technology, employs A.I.-based object recognition to detect and process eye data in real time. This results in improved accuracy, speed and tracking performance of Eye AF for both humans and animals, which allows the photographer to concentrate exclusively on composition.

Movie Making Marvel

The compact and lightweight characteristics of the RX100 VII (approx. 302g / 102mm x 58mm x 43mm) mean it can always be carried and has mounting flexibility that larger cameras simply cannot match.

Despite the small form factors, there are a multitude of pro-level movie making capabilities, including:

4K in-body movie recording with full pixel readout and no pixel binning in high bit rate XAVC S™xi

Real-time Tracking and Real-time Eye AF for video

4K Active SteadyShot that is 8x more effective than 4K Standard SteadyShot

Industry standard 3.5mm microphone input

Hybrid Log-Gamma xii (HDR) / S-Gamut3.Cine / S-Log3, S-Gamut3 / S-Log3

(HDR) / S-Gamut3.Cine / S-Log3, S-Gamut3 / S-Log3 Compatibility with Movie Edit add-on from the ‘Imaging Edge TM ’ mobile application for movie stabilization and editing

’ mobile application for movie stabilization and editing Vertical-position data recording for movies

Interval Shooting for stunning time-lapse videos

Super Slow Motion recording at up to 960fps

180-degree flip screen for ease-of use while vlogging

Shooting Grip Kit for Vloggers

Sony will also be introducing a Shooting Grip Kit (DSC-RX100M7G), which includes an RX100 VII and Shooting Grip (VCT-SGR1) that allows for easy recording and zooming right at your fingertips; Bracket with Accessory Shoe; and two Rechargeable Battery Packs (NP-BX1). Pair this kit with an external microphone (sold separately), such as the Sony Stereo Microphone (ECM-XYST1M) which mounts onto the bracket’s accessory shoe and allows for a convenient and simple vlogging setup.

New Jacket Case for the RX100 Series

Sony has also introduced a new leather-look body case for the RX100 series (LCJ-RXK), which includes a lens jacket and shoulder strap to protect the camera from bumps and shocks. Available in black, it provides easy access to the microphone jack and USB terminal, which enables charging and image transfers without the need to remove the case.

Sony RX100 VII Pricing and Availability

