Sony Announces the A7 III | WPPI

This week brings the start of WPPI, CP+ 2018, and a fresh outbreak of gear lust fever. We’re at a pivotal point in the release cycle for many manufacturers as they strive to entice photographers worldwide.

Amongst the first brands to take a crack at your wallet this week is Sony, who has announced the long-awaited Sony a7III. This third iteration of the A7 series is one that many see as the coming of age of the Sony E-Mount. If you’ve been waiting for this camera to buy into Sony, this may be the one for you.

We are continually pushing to deliver more for our customers – more versatility, more functionality and most importantly, more innovation,” said Neal Manowitz, Vice President of Digital Imaging for Sony Electronics. “With the new α7 III, we’ve taken many of our newest and most advanced imaging technologies from the acclaimed α9 and α7R III models and paired them with an all-new 24.2 MP back-illuminated sensor to deliver the ultimate full-frame camera for enthusiasts, hobbyists and professionals alike. It’s a camera that punches far above its weight class in every capacity. Combined with our impressive selection of 26 native full-frame E-mount lenses, it provides a level of performance that is simply unmatched in the industry.

Product Highlights

24MP Full-Frame Exmor R BSI CMOS Sensor

BIONZ X Image Processor & Front-End LSI

693-Point AF System & 10 fps Shooting

UHD 4K30p Video with HLG & S-Log3 Gammas

2.36m-Dot Tru-Finder OLED EVF

3.0″ 922k-Dot Tilting Touchscreen LCD

5-Axis SteadyShot INSIDE Stabilization

ISO 204800 & Pixel Shift Multi Shooting

Built-In Wi-Fi and NFC, Dual SD Slots

USB Type-C Port, Weather-Sealed Design

Thoughts

As many have suspected the A7III inherits some class leading specs from the A9 such as the 693 AF that cover 93% of the frame, making it a formidable camera in its class. But more than that, as the presentations stated, Sony has been listening to its users and add both an AF joystick and Dual SD Card Slots. With these additions, this a camera well suited to the needs of photographers of various skill levels and professional demands.

The new Sony A7 III with retail for $1,998 for the body only and $2,198 for the 24-70mm lens kit. It will be available for pre-order this Wednesday, February 28, 2018, at 11:00am EST and you can order yours here.