Sony’s Best Trade-In Sale Ending Soon | Get Up To $1000 or More Towards New Sony Gear

Sony’s trade-in events, when they happen, are a big deal. Essentially, you can trade in any working SLR or mirrorless camera where the value of it, and then some, would be deducted from the purchase of a new Sony. It was a resounding hit and I know for quite a few it was all the nudge they needed to finally lurch at a Sony A7 series.

It’s been back, better than ever, and is now once again about to close. The current trade-in event ends April 1st. It should be said too that it’s not just bodies, but lenses as well.

Depending on the combination of what you’re trading and looking to buy, you could find yourself with $1,000 credit or more to a new Sony camera or lens, so if you were in the market, now would seem an opportune time – especially given the remarkable stuff Sony’s got on tap, from the A7 to the a6500 or a99II.

The deal is essentially a trifecta of incentives: At the moment there are significant instant rebates on some of the best Sony cameras and lenses like the A7RII and Sony 24-70mm 2.8 GM ($300), which are then combined with trade-in bonuses up to $480 depending on your purchase, and then of course there’s trade in value for whatever camera you’re trading in. So that’s Rebate + Bonus While Trade-In Even is on + trade-in gear value.

