Sony A7R mkIV Announced | Still A Generation Ahead Of The Competition

Today Sony Electronics has announced their next high-resolution flagship camera, the Sony A7R IV (mk4). Replacing the A7R III (mk3) in its lineup, it boasts a 61 megapixel sensor, 10 FPS with autofocus, Real-Time Tracking for stills and Eye AF for both photo and video, a 5.76M dot OLED viewfinder, plus, allegedly, the best dynamic range of any Sony camera, ever.

At first, outwardly it may not look like it is that different from the previous generation A7R III. However, if you look more closely, you’ll notice that a few of the buttons have been significantly redesigned. Plus, under the hood, Sony states that they have yet again improved the overall weather sealing and build quality, including a better grip. Simply put, this camera could be a whole lot more than just a few more megapixels compared to its predecessor!

Sony A7R IV Specifications

35mm (full-frame) 61.0 MP back-illuminated Exmor R™ CMOS sensor

(with latest-generation BIONZ X™ image processor)

15-stop dynamic range at low sensitivities

(as measured by to Sony)

ISO 100-32000 natively (numbered), expands to 50-102800

10 FPS with full AF / AE tracking for approximately seven seconds in full-frame mode, approximately 3X more in APS-C mode (26MP)

567 phase-detection AF points covering 74% of the image area, and 425 contrast AF points

Real-time Eye AF for video recording

Advanced Real-time Tracking plus Real-time Eye AF for stills

5.76 million dot UXGA (Ultra-XGA) OLED Tru-Finder™ electronic viewfinder with outstanding detail, brightness, and contrast

Upgraded connectivity and operability including high-speed Wi-Fi support, wireless PC remote connectivity, FTP wireless transfer, faster data transfer via USB and more

Professional 4K movie recording functionality including full pixel readout with no pixel binning in Super 35mm mode, S-Log3, HDR workflow support

Multi-Interface Shoe™ with digital audio interface delivers high-quality sound recording with Sony’s new microphone and XLR microphone adaptor

Additional enhancements to the body design, including an improved grip and button layout for improved control with the compact, lightweight body

The A7R4 will be available in September, for $3500.

Sony A7R IV Official Press Release

NEW YORK — July 16, 2019 — Sony Electronics Inc. today announced the latest addition to its acclaimed Alpha 7R series full-frame mirrorless camera line-up: the extremely versatile, powerful Alpha 7R IV (model ILCE-7RM4).

Sony’s highest resolution full-frame camera ever, the new Alpha 7R IV delivers stunning image quality with high resolution and wide dynamic range while maintaining outstanding focusing performance, high-speed continuous shooting and much, much more.

“We are continuing to drive innovation, break boundaries and redefine the expectations of digital camera performance,” said Neal Manowitz, deputy president of Imaging Product and Solutions Americas at Sony Electronics. “The new Alpha 7R IV combines medium format-level image quality with high-speed shooting, extremely fast focusing and an extensive list of upgrades to design, connectivity and usability. This will allow professional photographers, videographers and all other types of creators to capture content in ways that were simply not possible before.”

Sony A7RIV, Sony 85mm f/1.4 FE GM, 1/125 sec, f/8, ISO 100

100% Crop, Corner, 60 MP | Sony A7RIV, Sony 85mm f/1.4 FE GM @ f/8

Sony A7R IV | Matt’s Gut Reaction (Armchair Review)

This is the writing on the wall that I saw about four years ago, as I was reviewing the Sony A7R2. Was it a perfect camera? No, but it was clear that Sony engineers were doing everything they could to overcome the main obstacles that mirrorless cameras faced at the time. They were figuring out how to make on-sensor hybrid autofocus better than traditional off-sensor PDAF. They were improving the viewfinder lag time and resolution. They were “cramming in more megapixels”, while still achieving shockingly good image quality both in terms of base ISO dynamic range and high ISO noise levels. It was unprecedented in 2015, and it is finally showing in their latest camera generation today. Why? Because, to be totally honest, the A7R3 was already so damn good that it was an easy recommendation to make for many types of photographers. From landscapes to portraits, if you wanted that resolution, the A7R III was already a top choice.

And now, Sony is another generation ahead of everybody else. Obviously, this isn’t a final review and I haven’t held the camera yet, but unless we live in some sort of bizarre twilight zone, the mk4 will offer noticeable or even substantial improvements over the mk3 in pretty much every regard, from autofocus to image quality. Meaning Canon and Nikon have yet another whole generation of catching up to do in those regards.

Look at the A7R4’s awesome AF-ON button and AF point control pad!

(Pictured left-to-right: A7R IV, A7R III, A7R II, and the original A7R)

Finally, it also appears as if Sony is tackling one of the last remaining issues that I’ve always had when I pick up an A7-series camera: They’ve redesigned the ergonomics, so that the camera is still familiar to those who already know the 7-series, but also so that it appears a lot better. Namely, the rear AF point joystick looks like a nice big knurly bump, instead of a smaller little nub, and the AF-ON button looks huge!

Never judge a book by its cover, of course. On paper, there is a lot going for this camera. But, my prediction? You get your pre-orders in now! (We’ll update this post as pre-order information becomes available!)

The Sony A7R4 will be available in September for $3500.