Sony Announces 135mm f/1.8 GM Lens, New Polarizing Filters

Sony shooters who have been lusting after the coveted 135mm focal length but prefer native glass, prepare to open your wallets. Sony has just announced the newest addition to their full frame lens lineup, the 135mm f/1.8 G Master. Gone are the days that would-be Sony switchers lament the lens lineup – this release marks Sony’s 49th E-mount lens and 31st native full-frame FE lens.

Top Notch Optics

G Master lenses are beloved for their superb optics and performance, and the 135mm f/1.8 G Master will be no exception. The new lens will utilize innovative technology to fend off the usual telephoto aberration gremlins. This is done by placing XA (extreme aspherical) and Super ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass elements in the front group.

The 11-bladed circular aperture mechanism coupled with an XA element that’s been battle-tested with Sony’s bokeh simulation technologies during development ensure lovely bokeh that’s smooth and natural. Nano AR coating is the icing on the proverbial cake, allowing for clear backlit shots with minimal flare and ghosting.

Autofocus That Measures Up And Some Useful Tech

Any lens for Sony’s cameras has got to be able to keep up with their bodies’ renowned sensitive and speedy autofocus system, and the 135mm f/1.8 GM will do so via a system of four XD linear motors.

The 135mm f/1.8 GM will also feature some interesting tech in the external features. Video shooters will appreciate the physical aperture ring with a de-click switch, and those who prefer a more personalized shooting experience will like the two customizable focus hold buttons found on the barrel.

For lightweight enthusiasts, it’s worth noting that the 135mm f/1.8 GM will be nearly half a pound lighter than Sigma’s 135mm f/1.8 DG HSM Art lens, though of course, the Sony comes at a premium comparatively.

The lenses will ship in late April 2019 and will sell for approximately $1,900 US/$2,600 CA,

Quick Specs

E-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format

Aperture Range: f/1.8 to f/22

XA Element, Super ED and ED Elements

Nano AR and Fluorine Coatings

XD Linear Motor AF System

AF/MF Switch; Internal Focus

Two Focus Hold Buttons

Physical Aperture Ring; De-Click Switch

Dust and Moisture-Resistant Construction

Rounded 11-Blade Diaphragm

Also just announced is a selection of high-end circular polarizers ranging from 49mm ($100 USD) to 82mm ($230 USD.) These are designed to keep up with the newer lens’s resolving power and feature ZEISS® T* coating and a slim design for the best optical performance. The new filters will ship in May 2019.

Check out the samples and promo video below and let us know what you think of the new release in the comments!

Sample Images