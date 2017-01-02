Some Of The Best Apps For Photographers/Cinematographers Going Into 2017

The end of each year offers us a unique opportunity to reflect on the past and prepare for the future. We can wipe clean the slate, if we need, and charge into the new year with a renewed vigor. Yet, 2016 had a lot to offer and here are some of the best apps that you can take into 2017 to make the most of the new year.

Before I share, I’d like to introduce you to Ash Tailor, an immensely talented filmmaker/cinematographer from the United Kingdom. On his Youtube channel you find a mix of vlogs and tech reveiws but, they are so much more. While you may find similar content elsewhere on Youtube, his presentation, from his delivery to the quality of his edits and graphics provides a unique and immersive experience. His work, I believe, represents some of the very best content YouTube has to offer.

App List

1.) Newton Email (Free but Subscription required for advanced features):

iOS: https://goo.gl/iclmQO

Android: https://goo.gl/ETI5U5

2.) IFTTT :

3.) Filmic Pro:

iOS: https://goo.gl/l9ZqyS (£ 7.99/$9.99)

Android: https://goo.gl/zgCOeF (£8,49/$9.99)

4.) Adobe Lightroom:

iOS: https://goo.gl/z76imD ( Free)

Android: https://goo.gl/LdXhUR (Free)

5.) SKWRT:

iOS: https://goo.gl/wwtXHb (£ 1.49/$1.99)

Android: https://goo.gl/2GVK1O (£1.09/$0.99)

6.) VSCO: (Free)

iOS: https://goo.gl/zEvvdE ( Free)

Android: https://goo.gl/kWh9e9 (Free)

7.) Pocketcasts:

iOS: https://goo.gl/6zbSfg (£ 2.99/$3.99)

Android: https://goo.gl/Y5WFIP (£2.49/$3.99)

8.) Google Opinion Rewards:

Android: https://goo.gl/ZQF70X (Free)

If you’d like to keep up with what Ash Tailor, follow him on Twitter and Instagram.

Be safe and Happy New Year!

