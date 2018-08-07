Photographing the Milky Way

Limited Time Launch Discount!
Your content will be up shortly. Please allow up to 5 seconds
Inspiration

SLR Lounge Wedding Week

By SLR Lounge Official on August 7th 2018

Mark your calendars for our SLR Lounge Wedding Week!

Come and join us August 13th – August 19th as we celebrate the full release of our Complete Wedding Photography Training System with a jam-packed week of can’t-miss wedding photography content and webinars.

This FREE week of events is for us to help you bring your wedding photography knowledge to an entirely new level. Sign up below to receive daily updates so you don’t miss out on all the Wedding Week action!

 

Wedding Week will feature

Just like Lighting Week, we will be unlocking a new workshop every day that is usually only available to our Premium members. Be sure to take advantage of those workshops each day as each tutorial will only be made available for 24 hours!

For a full listing of our daily workshop releases, please refer to the Wedding Week Schedule below.

 

Our 2018 Camera Giveaway is already underway! Don’t forget to enter for your chance to win a Canon 5D Mark IV, a Nikon D850, or a Sony A7RIII! In addition, we’ll be selecting a Second Prize Winner to receive a digital download of the Complete Wedding Workshop Training System and a Third Prize Winner to receive a $100 gift card to B&H.

 

We’re having not one, not two, but four webinars during Wedding Week!

“What’s in Pye’s Gear Bag?” Facebook Live

Interact with Pye on Facebook Live to learn what’s in his gear bag. See what essential gear you need to be prepared for any wedding day. We will also be announcing the Third Prize Winner of our Camera Giveaway during this broadcast!

When: Tuesday, Aug. 14th, 2018
Where: SLR Lounge Facebook Page

MagMod X SLR Lounge Facebook Lives

Our friend Trevor Daley from MagMod will be stopping to co-host two Facebooks Lives with Pye! He’ll be demoing some of MagMod‘s newest gear while Pye will be discussing 4 ways on how to best use MagMod flash modifiers on the wedding day.

 

MagMod x SLR Lounge – 4 Ways to Use MagMod Throughout a Wedding Day

When: Wednesday, Aug. 15th, 2018 @11AM PST
WhereMagmod Community Page

SLR Lounge x MagModMagMod New Product Demo 

When: Wednesday, Aug. 15th, 2018 @12PM PST
Where: SLR Lounge Facebook Page

10 Ways to 10x Your Wedding Photography Skills Webinar

Last but definitely not least, we’ll be hosting an hour-long webinar on 10 Ways to 10x Your Wedding Photography Skills. Don’t miss out some incredibly valuable information and click the button below to register for the webinar now! We’ll also be revealing a special discount code for our Complete Wedding Photography Training System and the Second Prize Winner of the Camera Giveaway during the webinar!


When: Thursday, Aug. 16th, 2018 @12PM PST
Where: Register Here to Watch

(Want to learn more about this webinar? Click here.)

 

 

 

Wedding Week Schedule

Monday, August 13th, 2018

  • Workshop of the Day: Photographing the Ceremony | Within a Single Wedding Moment
  • Complete Wedding Workshop Training System Launch

Tuesday, August 14th, 2018

  • Workshop of the Day: Photographing the Couple | Hotel Room Directional Light and Simple Backgrounds (Demo)
  • Facebook Live @3PM PST: What’s in Our Gear Bag?

Wednesday, August 15th, 2018

  • Workshop of the Day: Photographing the Details | Panoramic Stitch Grand Scenes
  • Facebook Live @11AM PST: MagMod x SLR Lounge – 4 Ways to Use MagMod Throughout a Wedding Day
    Watch the Broadcast Here: Magmod Community Page
  • Facebook Live @ 12PM PST: SLR Lounge x MagModMagMod New Product Demo
    Watch the Broadcast Here: SLR Lounge Facebook Page

Thursday, August 16th, 2018

  • Workshop of the Day: Photographing the Groom | Location Scouting & Scene Analysis for Dramatic Indoor Portraits
  • Webinar @10:30AM PST: 10 Ways to 10x Your Wedding Photography Skills Webinar
    Register Here to Watch 

Friday, August 17th, 2018

  • Workshop of the Day: Photographing the Bride | Beauty Bridal Portraits

 

Previous
7 Means of Effective Communication...
About

Articles by SLR Lounge Official are created by multiple authors. They represent official announcements by SLR Lounge.

Q&A Discussions

Please or register to post a comment.

Trending Workshop
Wedding Workshop Eight | Photographing The Reception
After polling nearly 200 wedding photographers, we found that most photographers view the reception as the most difficult part of the wedding day, particularly when it comes to lighting setups.

Related Articles

Every 2018 15" MacBook Pro Compared & Which One You Should Buy
By Max Yuryev on August 4, 2018
Free Webinar | 10 Ways to 10x Your Wedding Photography Skills + Exclusive Discount...
By SLR Lounge Official on August 2, 2018
Jen Rozenbaum Rapid Interview | Mischievous, Bankable, Admirable & NSFW In All The...
By Kishore Sawh on August 2, 2018

Connect with us!

[i]
[i]