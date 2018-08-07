Mark your calendars for our SLR Lounge Wedding Week!

Come and join us August 13th – August 19th as we celebrate the full release of our Complete Wedding Photography Training System with a jam-packed week of can’t-miss wedding photography content and webinars.

This FREE week of events is for us to help you bring your wedding photography knowledge to an entirely new level. Sign up below to receive daily updates so you don’t miss out on all the Wedding Week action!

Wedding Week will feature

Just like Lighting Week, we will be unlocking a new workshop every day that is usually only available to our Premium members. Be sure to take advantage of those workshops each day as each tutorial will only be made available for 24 hours!

For a full listing of our daily workshop releases, please refer to the Wedding Week Schedule below.

Our 2018 Camera Giveaway is already underway! Don’t forget to enter for your chance to win a Canon 5D Mark IV, a Nikon D850, or a Sony A7RIII! In addition, we’ll be selecting a Second Prize Winner to receive a digital download of the Complete Wedding Workshop Training System and a Third Prize Winner to receive a $100 gift card to B&H.

We’re having not one, not two, but four webinars during Wedding Week!

“What’s in Pye’s Gear Bag?” Facebook Live

Interact with Pye on Facebook Live to learn what’s in his gear bag. See what essential gear you need to be prepared for any wedding day. We will also be announcing the Third Prize Winner of our Camera Giveaway during this broadcast!

When: Tuesday, Aug. 14th, 2018

Where: SLR Lounge Facebook Page

MagMod X SLR Lounge Facebook Lives

Our friend Trevor Daley from MagMod will be stopping to co-host two Facebooks Lives with Pye! He’ll be demoing some of MagMod‘s newest gear while Pye will be discussing 4 ways on how to best use MagMod flash modifiers on the wedding day.

MagMod x SLR Lounge – 4 Ways to Use MagMod Throughout a Wedding Day

When: Wednesday, Aug. 15th, 2018 @11AM PST

Where: Magmod Community Page

SLR Lounge x MagMod – MagMod New Product Demo

When: Wednesday, Aug. 15th, 2018 @12PM PST

Where: SLR Lounge Facebook Page

10 Ways to 10x Your Wedding Photography Skills Webinar

Last but definitely not least, we’ll be hosting an hour-long webinar on 10 Ways to 10x Your Wedding Photography Skills. Don’t miss out some incredibly valuable information and click the button below to register for the webinar now! We’ll also be revealing a special discount code for our Complete Wedding Photography Training System and the Second Prize Winner of the Camera Giveaway during the webinar!



When: Thursday, Aug. 16th, 2018 @12PM PST

Where: Register Here to Watch

(Want to learn more about this webinar? Click here.)

Wedding Week Schedule

Monday, August 13th, 2018

Workshop of the Day: Photographing the Ceremony | Within a Single Wedding Moment

Complete Wedding Workshop Training System Launch

Tuesday, August 14th, 2018

Workshop of the Day: Photographing the Couple | Hotel Room Directional Light and Simple Backgrounds (Demo)

Facebook Live @3PM PST: What’s in Our Gear Bag?

Wednesday, August 15th, 2018

Workshop of the Day: Photographing the Details | Panoramic Stitch Grand Scenes

Facebook Live @11AM PST: MagMod x SLR Lounge – 4 Ways to Use MagMod Throughout a Wedding Day

Watch the Broadcast Here : Magmod Community Page

Facebook Live @ 12PM PST: SLR Lounge x MagMod – MagMod New Product Demo

Watch the Broadcast Here: SLR Lounge Facebook Page

Thursday, August 16th, 2018

Workshop of the Day: Photographing the Groom | Location Scouting & Scene Analysis for Dramatic Indoor Portraits

Webinar @10:30AM PST: 10 Ways to 10x Your Wedding Photography Skills Webinar

Register Here to Watch

Friday, August 17th, 2018