New Season of Unscripted Has Started!

Watch Here
Inspiration

SLR Lounge Awards November 2017 Winners Announced!

By Shivani Reddy on December 10th 2017

Our November Awards submission closed at the end of the month and we faced some difficult decisions in choosing our group of winners. If you didn’t receive an award, don’t give up! We choose winners every month so keep submitting for your chance to be awarded in December!

To familiarize yourself with the scoring and selection of our winners please visit the Awards Instructions page.

Wedding Portraiture Category

Apex Winners

Alex Zyuzikov

Alex Zyuzikov

Elliot Nichol

Loreen Sarkis 

Brian Mullins

Johnny Garcia

Dalbir Virdee

Irvin Sidhu

Summit Winners

Dalbir Virdee

Donatas UFO

Alex Paul

Marcin Karpowicz

Christelle Rall

Dalbir Virdee

Ruan Redelinghuys

Shane Watts

Mantas Gricenas

Jorge Pastrana

Ascent Winners

Jon Mold

Carsten Schertzer

Carsten Schertzer

Matt Stallone

Chad Winstead

Carsten Schertzer

Estefania Romero

Robin John

Wedding Photojournalism Category

Apex Winners

Carlos Plazola

Aaron Storry

Artur Magdziarz

Matt Gruber

Aly Kuler

Summit Winners

Dev Patel

Amii & Andy Kauth

Enitan Opeodu

Abul Shah

Eniola Alakija

Shane Watts

Daniel West

Shane Watts

Ascent Winners

Fixfoto

Kom San Au

Matt Gruber

Aly Kuler

Anmol Vig

Anmol Vig

Andrew Morgan

Submit to SLR Lounge Awards to be featured on site and win an Apex, Summit, or Ascent Award – submission closes for November at the end of the month!

Tags:
Previous
CreativeLive Up to 50% Off Site Wide...
Next
How & Why To Shoot On Colored...
About

Shivani wants to live in a world where laughter is the cure to pretty much everything. Since she can’t claim “Serial Bingewatcher” as an occupation, she’ll settle for wedding/portrait photographer at Lin and Jirsa & marketing coordinator here at SLR Lounge. For those rare moments when you won’t find a camera in her hand, she will be dancing, eating a donut, or most likely watching Seinfeld.

Follow her on Instagram: @shivalry_inc

No Comments

Please or register to post a comment.

Trending Workshop
S3 | Shooting Stories That Sell
For photographers, it is important to remember that a client’s experience should be at least as good as the images you are creating for them.

Related Articles

Affinity Photo for iPad 50% Off Today | Named Best iPad App of 2017
By Kishore Sawh on December 8, 2017
CreativeLive Up to 50% Off Site Wide | + 10% More With SLR Lounge Code
By SLR Lounge Official on December 9, 2017
How & Why To Shoot On Colored Seamless Backgrounds | Improving Your Portraits
By Zach Sutton on December 10, 2017

Connect with us!