SLR Lounge Awards November 2017 Winners Announced!

Our November Awards submission closed at the end of the month and we faced some difficult decisions in choosing our group of winners. If you didn’t receive an award, don’t give up! We choose winners every month so keep submitting for your chance to be awarded in December!

To familiarize yourself with the scoring and selection of our winners please visit the Awards Instructions page.

Wedding Portraiture Category

Apex Winners

Alex Zyuzikov

Alex Zyuzikov

Elliot Nichol

Loreen Sarkis

Brian Mullins

Johnny Garcia

Dalbir Virdee

Irvin Sidhu

Summit Winners

Dalbir Virdee

Donatas UFO

Alex Paul

Marcin Karpowicz

Christelle Rall

Dalbir Virdee

Ruan Redelinghuys

Shane Watts

Mantas Gricenas

Jorge Pastrana

Ascent Winners

Jon Mold

Carsten Schertzer

Carsten Schertzer

Matt Stallone

Chad Winstead

Carsten Schertzer

Estefania Romero

Robin John

Wedding Photojournalism Category

Apex Winners

Carlos Plazola

Aaron Storry

Artur Magdziarz

Matt Gruber

Aly Kuler

Summit Winners

Dev Patel

Amii & Andy Kauth

Enitan Opeodu

Abul Shah

Eniola Alakija

Shane Watts

Daniel West

Shane Watts

Ascent Winners

Fixfoto

Kom San Au

Matt Gruber

Aly Kuler

Anmol Vig

Anmol Vig

Andrew Morgan

Submit to SLR Lounge Awards to be featured on site and win an Apex, Summit, or Ascent Award – submission closes for November at the end of the month!