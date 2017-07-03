SLR Lounge Awards June 2017 Winners Announced!
Our first month of open Awards submission closed at the end of June and our editor team has chosen the final winners from our June submissions!
If you didn’t receive an award, don’t give up! We choose winners every month so keep submitting for your chance to win in July! To familiarize yourself with the scoring and selection of our winners please visit the Awards Instructions page.
Wedding portraiture category
APEX winners
summit winners
ascent winners
Wedding photojournalism category
APEX winners
summit winners
ascent winners
Submit to SLR Lounge Awards to be featured on site and win an Apex, Summit, or Ascent Award – submission is closed for July at the end of the month.
Comments [0]
Please log in or register to post a comment.