SLR Lounge Awards January 2018 Winners Announced!
Our January Awards submission closed at the end of last month and we faced some difficult decisions in choosing our group of winners. If you didn’t receive an award, don’t give up! We choose winners every month so keep submitting for your chance to be awarded in February!
To familiarize yourself with the scoring and selection of our winners please visit the Awards Instructions page.
Wedding Portraiture Category
Apex Winners
Summit Winners
Ascent Winners
Wedding Photojournalism Category
Apex Winners
Summit Winners
Ascent Winners
Submit to SLR Lounge Awards to be featured on site and win an Apex, Summit, or Ascent Award – submission closes for January at the end of the month!
No Comments
Please log in or register to post a comment.