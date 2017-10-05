SLR Lounge Award September 2017 Winners Announced!

New Workshop - Unscripted!

By Shivani Reddy on October 5th 2017

Our September Awards submission closed at the end of the month and we faced some difficult decisions in choosing our group of winners. If you didn’t receive an award, don’t give up! We choose winners every month so keep submitting for your chance to be awarded in October! To familiarize yourself with the scoring and selection of our winners please visit the Awards Instructions page.

Wedding Portraiture Category

Apex Winners

Drew Noel

Ralf Czogallik

Ralf Czogallik

Summit Winners

Jimmy Bui

Bass Hass

Robin Grieve

Genia Bekarav

Jason Tey

Ascent Winners

Dalbir Virdee

Colin Coleman

Benedetto Lee

Juan Tellez

Wedding Photojournalism Category

Apex Winners

Johnny Garcia

Irvin Sidhu

Summit Winners

Miguel Angel

Ascent Winners

Aaron Story

Dave Shay

Submit to SLR Lounge Awards to be featured on site and win an Apex, Summit, or Ascent Award – submission closes for October at the end of the month!

