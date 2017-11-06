SLR Lounge Award October 2017 Winners Announced!

Our October Awards submission closed at the end of the month and we faced some difficult decisions in choosing our group of winners. If you didn’t receive an award, don’t give up! We choose winners every month so keep submitting for your chance to be awarded in November! To familiarize yourself with the scoring and selection of our winners please visit the Awards Instructions page.

Wedding Portraiture Category

Apex Winners

Chad Winstead

Donatas UFO

Bjorn Schneider

Andy Casota

Kom San Au

Summit Winners

Carlos Plazola

Alex Zyuzikov

Alexsandra Wiciel

Genia Bekarev

Carsten Schertzer

Alex Zyuzikov

Amii & Andy Kauth

Ascent Winners

Amii & Andy Kauth

Daniel West

Ishan Fotografi

Dalbir Virdee

Benedetto Lee

Pavel Gomzyakov

Tommy Sisbarro

Wedding Photojournalism Category

Apex Winners

Johnny Garcia

Debbie Kelly

Fixfoto

Silvio Siciliano

Summit Winners

Andreu Doz Perez

Matthew Pautz

Steven Herrschaft

Shane Watts

Shane Watts

Ruan Redelinghuys

Ascent Winners

Jarot Bocanegra

Andy Casota

Enitan Opeodu

Submit to SLR Lounge Awards to be featured on site and win an Apex, Summit, or Ascent Award – submission closes for November at the end of the month!