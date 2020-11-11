SLR Lounge and Visual Flow are starting Black Friday early this year! Photography bookings are starting to ramp up around the world and there’s no better time to level up your photography, business, and photo editing toolkit for a bounce-back year in 2021. As always, we want to encourage investing in yourself, so we’re offering two Black Friday and Cyber Monday specials.

This year, we have 3 incredible specials:

Option 1 – Lifetime Membership – $598

(One-Time Payment)

For Black Friday only, we’re offering a lifetime membership option that gives you access to all current and future content on SLR Lounge. This is the best value and recommended investment for full time or aspiring professional looking for continued guidance and inspiration of the years.

Option 2 – 12 Month Memberships – $248

(Regularly $ 348 )

In March, we temporarily reduced our 12 month membership to $248, down from the regular pricing of $348. This was to help our new and existing members continue to invest in their education during the challenging times presented by covid-19. For Black Friday, we are extending that $100 price reduction for a final month, after which the pricing will revert to the regular $348/year.

Option 3 – 6 Month Membership – $178

(For Black Friday Sale Only)

Our limited time, 6 month membership option is great for those who want access to the same training for a shorter, lower priced commitment. This offer will no longer be available after our Black Friday Sale.

Visual Flow is offering 33% off Lightroom Preset Bundles. This combines the regular $15 price reduction for each product when you purchase 2 or more presets with an additional 20% Black Friday coupon for a total of 33% off.

Just add 2 or more products to your cart and use the code VFBF20 at checkout. Here’s how that works out for a few popular bundles:

All 4 Preset Packs + The Retouching Toolkit = $320 (Regularly $ 475 )

1 Preset Pack + The Retouching Toolkit = $128 (Regularly $ 190 )

Modern Pack + Mood Pack = $128 (Regularly $ 190 )

A Few Thoughts

After a strange and trying year, we’re excited and hopeful for 2021. A covid-19 vaccine with 90% efficacy was announced this week. And while it has yet to be approved, the announcement drove a wave of hope for returning to normal and getting back to work for millions of photographers around the world. The vaccine announcement created spikes in the stocks of corporations like movie theaters, airlines, and other businesses based on in-person experiences. So consider this. If photographers and other event professionals were publicly traded companies, our stocks would be up this week, too.

After months of uncertainty, we are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. In the meantime, we would love to help you invest in yourself, in your skillset, and in your business. We would love for you to come out of these trying times as a better photographer, a better photo editor, and a better business operator. If we can all do this, then we’re poised to have an incredible year in 2021.