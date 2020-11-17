Nicole Chan is one of our incredible SLR Lounge Educational Ambassadors, offering her professional wedding photography advice and experience to our Master the Business of Photography with SLR Lounge. She’s also a brand ambassador for companies such as MagMod and ThinkTank. You can follow more of her work on her Instagram and Website. We interviewed Nicole for our readers to get to know her a little better and learn why photography education is so important to her and why we chose her to be apart of our Educational Ambassador team.

Your clients hire you for your specific vision. How would you define that vision or approach to your photography?

“When I observe my surroundings, personalities stand out to me the most – the energy that exudes, the expressions on faces, and the way body language speaks. My vision for photography is to preserve these moments in a timeless and authentic way. The approach I take to photography is the same that I take in life: personable, thoughtful, kind, and filled with fun!”

Now that you are established, what is the key to your ongoing success?

“Never take anything for granted. Always keep learning. Remember how hard I worked to get where I am now. Thank all the people that helped me along the way. Give back. Pay it forward.”

Why Does Education Matter To You?

“I enjoy learning. Life (and business) a continuous process of discovering, growing, and evolving. There’s always something to learn from everyone. It matters because it’s important to stay ahead of the curve, with the times, and up to date!”

What are you currently reading (photography or non-photography)?

Traction: Get a Grip on Your Business. Here is a short description of what the book is about:

“All entrepreneurs and business leaders face similar frustrations—personnel conflict, profit woes, and inadequate growth. Decisions never seem to get made, or, once made, fail to be properly implemented. But there is a solution. It’s not complicated or theoretical. The Entrepreneurial Operating System® is a practical method for achieving the business success you have always envisioned. More than 80,000 companies have discovered what EOS can do. In Traction, you’ll learn the secrets of strengthening the six key components of your business. You’ll discover simple yet powerful ways to run your company that will give you and your leadership team more focus, more growth, and more enjoyment. Successful companies are applying Traction every day to run profitable, frustration-free businesses—and you can too.”

