SLR Lounge 2017 Survey | New Education & Workshops

We discovered a long time ago that the success of SLR Lounge as a website is tied directly to the success of our community of photographers in achieving their goals and progressing in their careers.

As we head into the new year, we need your input in helping us determine which workshops, resources, and website features to create. After all, this is YOUR community and we want to make sure you have a chance to help determine the future of the site.

We would love for you to take a moment to fill out This Survey.

2017 workshops

Remember that as SLRL Premium members, new workshops are released chapter by chapter every week! Based on feedback from our Facebook Community we’re considering the following workshops:

Fitness Photography 101

Lighting 301 – Advanced Multi-Light Setups

Headshot Photography 101

Family Portrait Photography 101

Advanced SEO and Social Media Marketing

Maternity Photography 101

How to Build a Multi-Shooter Studio (Business Course)

Landscape Photography 101

Nightscape Photography 101 Which one would you like to see us create? Let us know in the survey here!

2017 Features and Article Direction