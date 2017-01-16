SLR Lounge 2017 Survey | New Education & Workshops
We discovered a long time ago that the success of SLR Lounge as a website is tied directly to the success of our community of photographers in achieving their goals and progressing in their careers.
As we head into the new year, we need your input in helping us determine which workshops, resources, and website features to create. After all, this is YOUR community and we want to make sure you have a chance to help determine the future of the site.
We would love for you to take a moment to fill out This Survey.
2017 workshops
Remember that as SLRL Premium members, new workshops are released chapter by chapter every week! Based on feedback from our Facebook Community we’re considering the following workshops:
- Fitness Photography 101
- Lighting 301 – Advanced Multi-Light Setups
- Headshot Photography 101
- Family Portrait Photography 101
- Advanced SEO and Social Media Marketing
- Maternity Photography 101
- How to Build a Multi-Shooter Studio (Business Course)
- Landscape Photography 101
- Nightscape Photography 101
Which one would you like to see us create? Let us know in the survey here!
2017 Features and Article Direction
We’d also love to hear your input other areas of the site. This includes:
- Feedback on the types of articles
- Input on the Constructive Critique section
- Opinions on Partner Discounts for the community
- More!
We’ve always believed that the only way to grow is to challenge yourself, and we are seeking your help to guide us to create more powerful education, resources, a community interaction that will shape our industry of photographers.
What are your thoughts? Let us know in the survey here!
My first pick is all of the courses 😄
My second pick is advanced SEO and social media marketing. They all sound great though!
I Would Like To See How To Shooting Fast Motorcycles/Cars .i shoot these for a living,always up to learning more.Thanks