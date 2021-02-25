This week makes it just about 1 year since things went into the pandemic status in the US, and it’s been a rather rough year for everyone in and out of the photo industry. Thankfully there’s a little bit of good news to come with this anniversary, as on Sunday, (Feb 28th), Sony is hosting its #BeAlpha Live Online event! The free virtual event is open to all guests, at no cost for attendance, and will feature a variety of exclusive workshops with live Q&As, live interactive shoots, opportunities to connect with a Sony product expert on the new Alpha 1, FX3, Xperia PRO and much more.

How much more you ask? Simply by registering and attending on the day of, you have a chance at winning the new flagship Sony A1 Mirrorless Camera (Body only)! That alone is worth the price of admission, not to mention all the incredible instructors and sessions.

Highlights of the event include:

25+ interactive live shoots, classes, workshops, and live Q&A sessions Instructors/Presenters include Chris Burkard, Drew Geraci, Kesha Lambert, Scott Robert Lim, Brooke Shaden, Jose Villa, Joshua Kissi, and more!

A chance to learn from industry-leading instructors

Networking opportunities with Sony Alpha ambassadors and members of the creative community

Exclusive content shot on the newest Sony gear

A chance to win an Alpha 1 camera

To register for this event, please visit: https://alphauniverse.com/bealphalive/

*NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal residents of contiguous US & DC who are at least 18 (or the age of majority in their state of residence) or older at the time of entry and register for and attend the #BeAlpha Live virtual event on the Alpha Universe platform between 8:45:00 a.m. PT through 12:00:00 p.m. PT on 2/28/21. Void in AK, HI & where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts at 8:45:00 AM PT and ends at 12:00:00 PM PT on 2/28/21. LIMIT: 1 entry per person. Odds of winning depends on the total number of eligible entries received. Subject to the complete Official Rules. Sponsor: Sony Electronics Inc., San Diego, CA USA.