Sigma’s Price Reveal Of 14-24 2.8 Art Shows Their Global Vision Will Save Photographers Money

Canon and Nikon have an enduring and stellar legacy in photography that has earned them the right to charge premium prices for each of its amazing lineup of lenses. The result, however, is that the price causes many photographers to fight through the frustration of making the most with what they have, even when what they have isn’t enough.

In our minds, in an app, or on a piece of paper somewhere, there is a list of gear that remains unchecked because the cost is too high. Eventually, our gear aspirations are pinned between the dueling realities of “I can’t afford to” and “I can’t afford not to”; creating a demand that neither company feels obligated to meet. But, that doesn’t mean the demand remains unmet.

For nearly half a decade, Sigma has been realizing a vision that embodies the innovative and disruptive spirit; starting with the 35mm f1.4 Art in 2013. Their desire is to place the highest quality lenses within the reach of more photographers; with their most recent example of this being the 14-24mm f2.8 Art Lens.

Premium Ultra-Wide Zoom Market

Canon EF 16-35mm f/2.8L III USM Lens – $1,999.00

Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 14-24mm f/2.8G ED Lens – $1,896.95

Sigma 14-24mm Art 2.8 – $1,299.00

*Tamron SP 15-30mm f/2.8 Di VC USD Lens – $1,199.00

*With Tamron revamping their own lineup in recent months, it remains to be seen if they will release a new version of this lens.

Coming in $700 and $600 less than Canon and Nikon’s lenses respectively, Sigma continues to reset what the market can expect from a third-party lens while simultaneously raising questions about the benefits of buying first-party glass.

Of course, there are answers to these questions: quality control, professional support, resale value, etc. But, if the trend of the last half decade is any indication, Sigma is only going to get better; and as it stands, they are already pretty good.

In the 14-24mm f2.8 Art lens, Sigma has provided the second of three lenses that comprise the trio professional grade zooms; an ultra-wide, a standard, and a telephoto zoom. All that remains, is a new Art series 70-200mm f2.8.

And if you want professional optical performance from one or more these lenses here is another cost breakdown.

Pricing accurate as of 02/24/2018

Canon’s Big 3

Canon EF 16-35mm f/2.8L III USM Lens – $1,999.00

Canon EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II USM Lens – $1,749.00

Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS II USM Lens – $1,949.00

$5,697.00

Nikon’s Big 3

Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 14-24mm f/2.8G ED Lens – $1,896.95

Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 24-70mm f/2.8E ED VR Lens – $2,396.95

Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 70-200mm f/2.8E FL ED VR Lens – $2,796.95

$7,090.85

Sigma’s Big 2

Sigma 14-24mm f/2.8 DG HSM Art Lens – $1,299.00

Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Art Lens – $1,299.00

Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Art Lens – ????

Looking Ahead

Even if the new 70-200mm is more expensive, it won’t push the cost of Sigma’s “Big 3” above Canon or Nikon’s. But this is just the DSLR market and there’s a mirrorless world hoping to reap similar savings. Sigma will certainly have their eye on any new mount the two titans create and potentially rob them of the uncontested window of time Sony has enjoyed building their mirrorless lens lineup. Speaking of Sony…..

Sony’s Big 3

Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM Lens – $2,198.00

Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM Lens – $2,198.00

Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS Lens – $2,598.00

$6,994

With WPPI and CP+ 2018 hours and days away, we may soon learn how Sigma intends to fill the gaps there as well.