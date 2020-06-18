Well, it seems the rumors were true and there’s even more coming than we thought from Sigma today! Not only was sigma working on the 100-400mm FE lens, but they were also adding a line up of Teleconverters for Sigma Mirrorless lenses, new USB Docks, and finally, the official availability of the lens trio (16mm 30mm, and 56mm f/1.4) for L-Mount systems! Basically, it’s a pretty big day, so instead of me rambling on about it lets just dive right into all the details and watch the Live Stage New Product Presentation Below.

The Official Announcements from Sigma:

Launch of the 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary, Sigma’s first ultra telephoto lens designed exclusively for full-frame mirrorless cameras. Introduction of two new teleconverters designed exclusively for Sigma mirrorless lenses: TC-1411 magnifies lens focal length by 1.4x. TC-2011 magnifies lens focal length by 2x. Release of the Sigma USB Dock UD-11 for L-Mount and EF-M Mount mirrorless lenses. Availability of 16mm F1.4, 30mm F1.4 and 56mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary lenses in L-Mount.

Sigma 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary – Compact Size, Ultra Telephoto Performance

The 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary lens is Sigma’s first full-frame mirrorless telephoto zoom lens. Designed from the ground up for mirrorless camera systems, its new optical formula ensures edge-to-edge sharpness and high-contrast image quality throughout its entire focal range. The lens construction is made up of 16 groups and 22 elements, with one FLD and four SLDs used for the effective correction of aberrations and distortions. Its superior image quality and compact size make it an excellent companion lens to the previously released full-frame mirrorless zooms from Sigma, the 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN Art and 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN Art. It will be available in Sony E-mount and L-mount.

The fifth Sigma lens designed specifically for full-frame mirrorless camera systems, the 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary further expands the possibilities of mirrorless camera photography. Thanks to the stepping motor system that is optimized for both phase-detection AF and contrast AF, the Sigma 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary makes shooting video with eye-tracking AF very smooth. It consistently achieves high levels of optical performance and makes the most of its capabilities as a zoom lens at every focal length from wide to close-up shots to telephoto photography.

When paired with the new Sigma Teleconverter TC-1411 and/or TC-2011 (sold separately / for L-Mount only), which were exclusively developed for the use with mirrorless cameras, the Sigma 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary gives photographers a “super-telephoto” range with a focal length of up to 800mm while still benefiting from a compact lens and effective AF. It functions as a 140-560mm F7-9 AF ultra-telephoto lens with the Sigma Teleconverter TC-1411, and as a 200-800mm F10-12.6 AF ultra-telephoto lens with the Sigma Teleconverter TC-2011.

Key Features & Specifications of the Sigma 100-400mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary Lens

Lens construction: 22 elements in 16 groups, with 1 FLD and 4 SLDs

Compatible with high-speed autofocus

Compatible with lens-based optical correction * Only on camera models that support this functionality. Scope of correction varies depending on camera model.

Image stabilization (OS)

AFL button

Focus limiter

Zoom lock switch * Fixes the zoom ring at the widest end, preventing it from rotating and causing the lens barrel to extend under its own weight during transportation.

Dust- and splash-proof bayonet

Compatible with newly designed SIGMA TELE CONVERTER TC-1411/TC-2011 (sold separately / for L-Mount only) * Functions as a 140-560mm F7-9 AF ultra-telephoto lens with the SIGMA TELE CONVERTER TC-1411, and as a 200-800mm F10-12.6 AF ultra-telephoto lens with the SIGMA TELE CONVERTER TC-2011. * Autofocus mode varies depending on camera body.

Compatible with TRIPOD SOCKET TS-111 (sold separately) * Compatible with Arca-Swiss clamps. * Specifications same as the tripod socket for the 105mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art lens. * The socket not compatible with the 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM | Contemporary lens for SLR cameras.

Compatible with newly designed SIGMA USB DOCK UD-11 (sold separately / for L-Mount only)

Designed to minimize flare and ghosting

Every single lens undergoes SIGMA’s proprietary MTF measuring system “A1”

9-blade rounded diaphragm

High-precision, durable brass bayonet mount

“Made in Japan” craftsmanship

Lens construction: 16 groups, 22 elements (1 FLD and 4 SLDs)｜Angle of view: 24.4°-6.2°｜

Number of diaphragm blades: 9 (rounded diaphragm)｜Minimum aperture: F22-29｜

Minimum focusing distance: 112(W)-160(T) cm / 44.1(W)-63.0(T) in.｜

Maximum magnification ratio: 1:4.1 (at 400mm)｜Filter size: φ67mm｜

Maximum dimensions x length: φ86mm × 197.2mm /φ3.4 × 7.8 in.｜

Weight: 1,135g / 40.0 oz. (PROTECTIVE COVER PT-31 included) *The length is a distance from the end of lens to the surface of mount.



The Sigma 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary will be available on July 10, 2020 for $949.00 USD.

Sigma USB Dock UD-11 – Easily Update Lens Firmware and Customize Settings

Designed exclusively for Sigma L-Mount and Canon EF-M Mount mirrorless lenses, the Sigma USB Dock UD-11 allows users to update firmware and customize settings on lenses in these lineups.

In addition to firmware updates, users can adjust the sensitivity of MF function* speed. It employs the new USB Type-C connection. *Scope of adjustment varies depending on specifications of the individual product.

The Sigma USB Dock UD-11 will be available on July 10, 2020 for $59.00 USD.

You can download “SIGMA Optimization Pro for Windows” and “SIGMA Optimization Pro for Macintosh” from the link below:

https://www.sigma-global.com/en/lenses/cas/

Sigma Mirrorless Teleconverter TC-1411 and TC-2011

The Sigma Teleconverter TC-1411 and TC-2011 are designed exclusively for use with Sigma L-mount mirrorless lenses. Mounted between a lens and the camera body, the TC-1411 magnifies the focal length of the camera by 1.4x, and the TC-2011 by 2x. Designed to complement Sigma’s renowned optical formulas, these teleconverters preserve the image quality of the lens while extending the focal length for added zoom capability.

The new teleconverters have a dust- and splash-proof construction comparable to that of the Sigma Sports line lenses, and can withstand harsh outdoor shooting environments when combined with a dust- and splash-proof camera body and lens. Lightweight and compact, these accessories will upgrade lens performance to an “ultra-telephoto” focal length without the need for additional lenses.

Key Features & Specifications

Outstanding optical performance Remarkable optical performance enabled by the latest design to provide a high shooting ratio while upholding the high performance of the original lens

A choice of 1.4x or 2x magnification factor According to usage, two magnification factors to choose from

Compatible with autofocus AF is effective at all aperture settings and all focal lengths

Dust- and splash-proof Dust- and splash-proof construction comparable to that of the Sports line lenses.

Every single converter undergoes SIGMA’s proprietary MTF measuring system “A1”

“Made in Japan” craftsmanship

SIGMA TELE CONVERTER TC-1411

Lens construction: 7 elements in 4 groups

Shooting Range / Shooting Ratio: 1.4 times of magnification from the original lens

Maximum dimensions: Φ65.2mm / Φ2.6in.

Length: 33.1mm / 1.3in.

Mount reference plane spacing: 17.2mm / 0.7in.

Weight: 175g / 6.2oz.

SIGMA TELE CONVERTER TC-2011

Lens construction: 8 elements in 4 groups

Shooting Range / Shooting Ratio: 2.0 times of magnification from the original lens

Maximum dimensions: Φ65.2mm / Φ2.6in.

Length: 46.9mm / 1.8in.

Mount reference plane spacing: 31.2mm / 1.2in.

Weight: 205g / 7.2oz.

The Sigma Teleconverter TC-1411 and TC-2011 will be available on July 10, 2020 for $399.00USD (TC-1411) and $429.00 USD (TC-2011).

F1.4 Mirrorless Trio Now Available in Native L-Mount – Compact, Affordable, High Quality

Sigma’s F1.4 Mirrorless Trio – the 16mm, 30mm, and 56mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary lenses – each benefit from a fast aperture of F1.4 to achieve sufficient amount of bokeh and admirable brightness even with APS-C size cameras, which tend to have smaller bokeh effects compared to 35mm full-size systems. Each lens has a compact and lightweight body that is perfect for daily use as they cover the range from true wide-angle to normal to portrait. Stepping motors ensure smooth, swift, quiet autofocus for both still and video capture. In addition to the upcoming L-Mount variations, these products are available for Sony E-mount, Canon EF-M mount, and Micro Four Thirds camera systems.

16mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary ($449 USD) – High-performance wide-angle prime in a compact package.

30mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary ($339 USD) – Lighter and brighter Art line image quality with Contemporary compactness.

56mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary ($479 USD) – Exceptional image quality and smooth AF for video shooting.



With the official launch of these lenses, does this mean it’s likely we’ll see an APS-C version of the Sigma fp camera? Maybe a “cp”?

Key Features Of The L-Mount Trio

Optimized AF for L-Mount

With the AF drive control program and high-speed communication tuned for each lens, shooting at speed with high-precision AF control has been achieved. These lenses also support the AF-C mode.

With the AF drive control program and high-speed communication tuned for each lens, shooting at speed with high-precision AF control has been achieved. These lenses also support the AF-C mode.

Compatible with in-camera image stabilization, the camera automatically detects the focal length of each lens and optimizes image stabilization performance.

Fully compatible with in-camera aberration correction (corrections for peripheral illumination, chromatic aberrations, and distortion). By matching corrections to the optical characteristics of the lens, this function takes image quality to an even higher level.

Fully compatible with in-camera aberration correction (corrections for peripheral illumination, chromatic aberrations, and distortion). By matching corrections to the optical characteristics of the lens, this function takes image quality to an even higher level.

The mount features a special sealing to make the lens an excellent choice in a wide variety of conditions.

The mount features a special sealing to make the lens an excellent choice in a wide variety of conditions.

The mount features a special sealing to make the lens an excellent choice in a wide variety of conditions. Available SIGMA Mount Conversion Service

This service converts specifications of the mount of SIGMA lenses to that of a different camera body. Users can “tailor” their favorite lenses to the camera body if they plan to get a new one in the future. This allows the continued use of their favorite lenses over the long term regardless of the camera system.

Sigma F1.4 Mirrorless Trio lenses will begin shipping on July 10, 2020. Pricing detailed above.

Final Thoughts

There’s clearly a LOT to unpack in today’s announcement from Sigma. It’s great to see them diving so hard into the mirrorless world finally and I’m excited to see what comes next for them especially in the if and when world of Nikon and Canon mirrorless lenses! Let us know if you have any questions about any of these products in the comments below, and just so you know we’ve already put in a request to review the lenses in-depth for SLR Lounge.

Check Pricing & Availability of Sigma Products Here:

