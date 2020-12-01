Today, SIGMA Corporation introduces the I series of lenses for full-frame mirrorless cameras. Pairing both for exceptional optical performance and stylish, compact design, the three new lenses – the 24mm F3.5 DG DN | Contemporary, 35mm F2 DG DN | Contemporary, and 65mm DG DN | Contemporary – join the previously released 45mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary to establish a new benchmark in compact performance lenses. Featuring all-metal construction for durability and cutting-edge optical designs, the I series lenses are available in L-Mount and Sony E-mount.

“When it comes to mirrorless cameras, striking the proper balance between performance and size is even more crucial. We believe there is a growing demand for compact, high-performance, high-quality lenses,” reports SIGMA America President Mark Amir-Hamzeh. “The introduction of the I series of full- frame mirrorless-exclusive lenses answers this call. The I series represents a new option: premium compact primes that are stylish in appearance with impressive specifications and optical performance.”

Built to the mechanical and operational standards of SIGMA Cine lenses, in compact mirrorless form, the I series has outstanding feel and touch in the hand. The well-damped manual focus ring, aperture ring, and autofocus switches embody true functional beauty.

The I series is being announced with 3 new lenses:

The three new lenses will be available for sale through authorized US retailers in mid-January, 2021. The 45mm F2.8 DG DN | Contemporary, available now (MSRP $549), is also part of this series.

Key I series Lens Features:

All I series lenses feature an all-metal body, with high-precision metal internal parts, and a metal lens hood. The 24mm F3.5 is a petal-type hood.

All I series lenses feature a manual aperture ring and knurled surfaces for an enjoyable tactile experience.

The 35mm F2 and 65mm F2 lenses feature a newly-designed arc-type auto/manual focus mode switch.

The 24mm F3.5, 35mm F2 and 65mm F2 lenses all feature a dust and splash-proof mount

The three new lenses each ship with both a plastic lens cap and a magnetic metallic cap.

An optional magnetic cap holder (model CH-11, MSRP $29) features a mini-carabiner for clipping to a camera bag, jacket or belt loop, and has a donut-style center hole to easily remove the cap when it is time to place it back on the lens.

Product Specifications:

SIGMA 24mm F3.5 DG DN | Contemporary

Exceptional compact wide-angle prime | 1:2 close-up magnification | Lovely round bokeh | Stepping motor | Designed to minimize flare and ghosting | Super Multi-Layer Coating

Lens Construction: 10 elements in 8 groups (1 SLD, 3 aspherical)

Autofocus Motor: STM

No. of Diaphragm Blades: 7 rounded

Min. Focus Distance: 4.3 in. (10.8cm)

Max. Magnification Ratio: 1:2 (half macro)

Filter Size: 55mm

Dimensions (DxL): L-Mount: 2.5 x 1.9 in. (64 x 48.8mm) E-Mount: 2.5 x 2.0 in. (64 x 50.8mm)

Weight: L-Mount: 7.9 oz. (225g) E-Mount: 8.1 oz. (230g)



Please read the full product press release for more details on this lens.

SIGMA 35mm F2 DG DN | Contemporary

Outstanding image quality and bokeh, compact size, perfect for everyday use. Stepping motor | Designed to minimize flare and ghosting | Super Multi-Layer Coating

Lens Construction: 10 elements in 9 groups (1 SLD, 3 aspherical)

Autofocus Motor: STM

No. of Diaphragm Blades: 9 rounded

No. of Diaphragm Blades: 9 rounded Min. Focus Distance: 10.6 in. (27cm)

Max. Magnification Ratio: 1:5.7

Filter Size: 58mm

Dimensions (DxL): L-Mount: 2.8 x 2.6 in. (70 x 65.4mm) E-Mount: 2.8 x 2.7 in. (70 x 67.4mm)

Weight: 11.5 oz. (325g)

Please read the full product press release for more details on this lens.

SIGMA 65mm F2 DG DN | Contemporary

Sharp images with beautiful bokeh | High backlight performance with thorough flare & ghosting control | Stepping motor | Designed to minimize flare and ghosting | Super Multi-Layer Coating

Lens Construction: 12 elements in 9 groups (1 SLD, 2 aspherical)

Autofocus Motor: STM

No. of Diaphragm Blades: 9 rounded

Min. Focus Distance: 21.7 in. (55cm)

Max. Magnification Ratio: 1:6.8

Filter Size: 62mm

Dimensions (DxL): L-Mount: 2.8 x 2.9 in. (72 x 74.7mm) E-Mount: 2.8 x 3.0 in. (72 x 76.2mm)

Weight: 14.3 oz. (405g)

Please read the full product press release for more details on this lens.

While these lenses are great (and yes we’ve already requested them to do a full review), we’re still left to wonder when we’ll start seeing Sigma glass made native for the Canon EOS R and Nikon Z mirrorless mounts. I guess we’ll have to wait to see how well these lenses do before we hear about development on those two systems. Given how much I love my F-Mount Sigma 35mm f/1.4 Art…if they made one for the Z I’d be the first one in a line up to buy it! How about you? Any Sigma lenses on your wish list for your Mirrorless systems? Let us know in the comments below.

