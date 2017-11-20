Sigma Art Sale For Black Friday & Cyber Monday – On Now
It’s going to be a week of sales, and probably turning into a month long endeavor because it is the holiday season. However, as a team that scours the internet for the best photography deals regularly, we think it’s important to keep two points in mind as the holiday and sale season comes into full swing:
- Not all sales are compelling enough to mention or deserve your time – we’ll do the leg-work and curation for you and only show you the best we come across.
- What’s on sale now won’t necessarily be there tomorrow – it’s best to shop with purpose and know what you want so when you see it you can buy with confidence, without needing to wait to see if it gets better later on. Generally speaking, they don’t.
With those two things in mind you should be able to navigate and make the best of the sale and holiday season, and we are here to help you.
The next two weeks will see a bumper crop in sales from large brands with large pieces to the mom & pop shops. Right now though, the big names are showing their hand, and Sigma is fast out of the gate with the company’s largest Black Friday sale yet on Art glass.
For a limited time, customers can save up to $100.00 USD on some of Sigma’s most sought after Art lenses. These unprecedented savings are only available through Sigma’s authorized US dealers beginning Sunday, November 19th through Thursday, November 30th, 2017. Keep in mind that inventory is sometimes limited.
[REVIEW: Sigma 24-70mm Art Review | Formidable or Forgettable?]
Here’s what’s on sale:
High-Performance Art Prime lenses
- 14mm F1.8 DG HSM Art ($1,599 Retail Price) World’s First F1.8 Ultra-Wide Angle – $100.00 off
- 20mm F1.4 DG HSM Art ($899 Retail Price) Bright & Sharp Wide-Angle – $100.00 off
- 24mm F1.4 DG HSM Art ($849 Retail Price) Front Filter Compatible, Fast-Aperture Wide Angle – $100.00 off
- 30mm F1.4 DC HSM Art ($499 Retail Price) A Low-Light Pro for APS-C – $50.00 off
- 35mm F1.4 DG HSM Art ($899 Retail Price) A Groundbreaking Flagship Wide-Angle – $100.00 off
- 50mm F1.4 DG HSM Art ($949 Retail Price) Redesigned for High Megapixel DSLRs – $100.00 off
- 85mm F1.4 DG HSM Art ($1,199 Retail Price) Award-Winning Ultimate Portrait Lens – $100.00 off
- 135mm F1.8 DG HSM Art ($1,399 Retail Price) Award-Winning Prime with Reach – $100.00 off
Versatile Premium Art Zooms Lenses
- 12-24mm F4DG HSM Art ($1,599 Retail Price) Ultra-Wide Zoom Excellence – $100.00 off
- 18-35mm F1.8 DC HSM Art ($799 Retail Price) The First and Fastest of its Kind – $100.00 off
- 24-35mm F2DG HSM Art ($999 Retail Price) Prime Performance, Zoom Versatility – $100.00 off
- 24-105mm F4DGOS HSM Art ($899 Retail Price) Exceptional Usability for High-Resolution Cameras – $100.00 off
- 50-100mm F1.8 DC HSM Art ($1,099 Retail Price) Larger Aperture and Long Reach for your APS-C Sensor – $100.00 off
In addition to the Sigma Art prime and zooms lenses, the Mount Converter MC11 for Sony E-mount systems ($249 Retail Price) is also $100.00 off.
No Comments
Please log in or register to post a comment.