Sigma Art Lens Price & Availability Released | 14mm F1.8 ART & 24-70mm F2.8 Art

Near the end of February this year Sigma made a huge announcement when they unveiled 4 new lenses, 3 of which were ART line lenses, with 2 zooms and 2 primes. We’ve seen the materialization of a few already, but nothing really on the 14MM F1.8 DG HSM ART nor the 24-70MM F2.8 DG HSM OS ART. That has been rectified today as Sigma has released pricing and availability details for both.

The ultra-wide angle 14mm F1.8 Art lens begins shipping this month for Canon and Sigma camera systems, but Nikon shooters will have to wait until July. The lens is coming in and retailing for $1,599 USD.

Sigma’s dynamic, and likely more sought after 24-70mm F2.8 ART also begins shipping this month for a retail price of $1,299 USD, which is no doubt reason to rejoice, given that the counterparts from Canon and Nikon are significantly more expensive.

14MM F1.8 DG HSM ART

Debuting the world’s first 1.8 wide-angle lens, the 14mm F1.8 Art incorporates the same groundbreaking aspherical element as Sigma’s critically acclaimed 12-24mm F4 Art. Boasting outstanding image quality from center to edge, the 14mm F1.8 Art features the largest glass mold (80mm) in the industry, offering photographers an ultra-wide prime with virtually no distortion, flare or ghosting. Three lens elements are made with FLD (“F” Low Dispersion) glass, which is equivalent to calcium fluorite in performance, and four SLD (Special Low Dispersion) glass elements, which reduce chromatic aberration. In addition to the great IQ from edge to edge, the new 14mm F1.8 offers a superfast and efficient AF system.

With a minimum focus distance of 10.6 inches at 14mm, photographers can compose incredible close-up shots with expansive backgrounds.

Aperture Range: f/1.8 to f/16

Three FLD Elements, Four SLD Elements

Four Aspherical Elements

Super Multi-Layer Coating

Hyper Sonic AF Motor, Manual Override

Rounded 9-Blade Diaphragm

TSC Material, Brass Bayonet Mount

Compatible with Sigma USB Dock

24-70MM F2.8 DG HSM OS ART



Featuring a brand new OS and highly efficient and fast AF system, the revamped 24-70mm F2.8 Art embodies all the technical qualities and finesse that define the high-performance Sigma Global Vision Art series. Covering a wide range of shooting scenarios, the 24-70mm workhorse DNA includes three SLD (Special Low Dispersion) glass elements and four aspherical elements to reduce chromatic aberration.

The 24-70mm F2.8 Art aspherical elements use Sigma’s groundbreaking thicker center glass design and highly precise polishing process, delivering stunning images and bokeh effects. The lens’ purpose-built structure boasts a new metal barrel for optimal durability with TSC composite internal moving components designed to resist thermal contraction and expansion.

“The 24-70mm F2.8 Art lens, Sigma’s new workhorse standard zoom lens, touts a brand new Optical Stabilizer (OS), Hypersonic Motor (HSM) for highly efficient and fast autofocus, as well as a dust- and splash-proof mount with rubber sealing. The 24-70mm F2.8 Art lens embodies all the technical qualities and finesse that define the high-performance Sigma Global Vision Art series”

Aperture Range: f/2.8 to f/22

Three SLD and Four Aspherical Elements

Super Multi-Layer Coating

Hyper Sonic AF Motor, Manual Override

Optical Stabilizer

Rounded 9-Blade Diaphragm

TSC Material, Brass Bayonet Mount

Compatible with Sigma USB Dock

