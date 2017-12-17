Sigma Art Lens Holiday Lens Sale On Now
As it’s the holidays and the home stretch of gift giving is upon us, there are going to be a lot of ‘sales’ going on. However, as a team that scours the internet for the best photography deals regularly, we think it’s important to keep two points in mind as the holiday and sale season comes into full swing:
- Not all sales are compelling enough to mention or deserve your time
- What’s on sale now won’t necessarily be there tomorrow
With those two things in mind you should be able to navigate and make the best of the sale and holiday season, and we are here to help you.
Sigma has brought back a sale on some of their best glass.
For a limited time, customers can save up to $100.00 USD on some of Sigma’s most sought after Art lenses, including the MC-11 adapter for Sony cameras. Keep in mind that inventory is sometimes limited.
[HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE: 2017 Full Holiday Gift Guide For Photographers]
[REVIEW: Sigma 24-70mm Art Review | Formidable Or Forgettable?]
Here’s what’s on sale:
High-Performance Art Prime Lenses
- 14mm F1.8 DG HSM Art ($1,599 Retail Price) World’s First F1.8 Ultra-Wide Angle – $100.00 off
- 20mm F1.4 DG HSM Art ($899 Retail Price) Bright & Sharp Wide-Angle – $100.00 off
- 24mm F1.4 DG HSM Art ($849 Retail Price) Front Filter Compatible, Fast-Aperture Wide Angle – $100.00 off
- 30mm F1.4 DC HSM Art ($499 Retail Price) A Low-Light Pro for APS-C – $50.00 off
- 35mm F1.4 DG HSM Art ($899 Retail Price) A Groundbreaking Flagship Wide-Angle – $100.00 off
- 50mm F1.4 DG HSM Art ($949 Retail Price) Redesigned for High Megapixel DSLRs – $100.00 off
- 85mm F1.4 DG HSM Art ($1,199 Retail Price) Award-Winning Ultimate Portrait Lens – $100.00 off
- 135mm F1.8 DG HSM Art ($1,399 Retail Price) Award-Winning Prime with Reach – $100.00 off
Versatile Premium Art Zooms Lenses
- 12-24mm F4DG HSM Art ($1,599 Retail Price) Ultra-Wide Zoom Excellence – $100.00 off
- 18-35mm F1.8 DC HSM Art ($799 Retail Price) The First and Fastest of its Kind – $100.00 off
- 24-35mm F2DG HSM Art ($999 Retail Price) Prime Performance, Zoom Versatility – $100.00 off
- 24-105mm F4DGOS HSM Art ($899 Retail Price) Exceptional Usability for High-Resolution Cameras – $100.00 off
- 50-100mm F1.8 DC HSM Art ($1,099 Retail Price) Larger Aperture and Long Reach for your APS-C Sensor – $100.00 off
In addition to the Sigma Art prime and zooms lenses, the Mount Converter MC11for Sony E-mount systems ($249 Retail Price) is also $100.00 off.
No Comments
Please log in or register to post a comment.