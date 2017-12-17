See Our Game Changing Holiday Promotion

Sigma Art Lens Holiday Lens Sale On Now

By Kishore Sawh on December 17th 2017

As it’s the holidays and the home stretch of gift giving is upon us, there are going to be a lot of ‘sales’ going on. However, as a team that scours the internet for the best photography deals regularly, we think it’s important to keep two points in mind as the holiday and sale season comes into full swing:

  1.  Not all sales are compelling enough to mention or deserve your time
  2.  What’s on sale now won’t necessarily be there tomorrow

With those two things in mind you should be able to navigate and make the best of the sale and holiday season, and we are here to help you.

Sigma has brought back a sale on some of their best glass.

For a limited time, customers can save up to $100.00 USD on some of Sigma’s most sought after Art lenses, including the MC-11 adapter for Sony cameras. Keep in mind that inventory is sometimes limited.

[HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE: 2017 Full Holiday Gift Guide For Photographers]

 

[REVIEW: Sigma 24-70mm Art Review | Formidable Or Forgettable?]

Here’s what’s on sale:

High-Performance Art Prime Lenses

Versatile Premium Art Zooms Lenses

In addition to the Sigma Art prime and zooms lenses, the Mount Converter MC11for Sony E-mount systems ($249 Retail Price) is also $100.00 off.

About

Kishore is, among other things, the Editor-In-Chief at SLR Lounge. A photographer and writer based in Miami, he can often be found at dog parks, and airports in London and Toronto. He is also a tremendous fan of flossing and the happiest guy around when the company’s good.

