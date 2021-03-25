Today, SIGMA Corporation introduces the SIGMA fp L, the world’s smallest and lightest 61-megapixel full-frame mirrorless camera. Built with the same dimensions and rigorous attention to detail as the currently-available SIGMA fp, this new camera offers a high-resolution image sensor, an improved hybrid autofocus system that combines contrast- and phase-detection, USB charging while the camera is on, and several additional in-camera features that make it an exceptional tool for demanding photographers and video creators.

“The SIGMA fp is one of the most innovative cameras available today, and the new fp L brings even more to the table,” says SIGMA America President Mark Amir-Hamzeh. “It offers incredibly high resolution in an extremely small body, compatibility with an extensive library of lenses, limitless customizability, and the rock-solid build quality that professionals have come to expect from SIGMA.”

SIGMA fp development concepts and its three keys

Breaking down ideas of camera-centric hierarchies and categories, SIGMA makes a point of questioning what the genuine value of a camera is. What is essential to photographers? How can we make a camera that not merely meets the need, but makes your life more fulfilling and fun? By asking these questions, SIGMA has brought the SIGMA fp to life. Endlessly flexible and adaptable, a user-oriented camera for people who know what they want to shoot and what they want to create. Making a camera such as this a reality relies on three key concepts that represent the SIGMA fp series identity.

Pocketable Full-Frame

Small in size, big on quality. Perfect for carrying anywhere.

Small in size, big on quality. Perfect for carrying anywhere. The SIGMA fp: world’s smallest and lightest* full-frame mirrorless camera you can take with you anytime, anywhere. Scalable

Capturing your best moment. Photo or video? The choice is yours.

Change shooting modes with just a flip of a switch. Capture the moment whether it’s video or stills, beyond the boundaries of style or genre.

The new fp L makes the fp a family of two

The fp, the series’ concept model, is now joined by the fp L that takes full advantage of high-resolution, giving the world’s smallest and lightest “pocketable full-frame” lineup a boost.

fp L – A big canvas for big moments

Back-illuminated 35mm full size effective approx. 61 megapixels Bayer sensor Contrast detection autofocus + Phase detection autofocus

Supports USB power supply

Back-illuminated 35mm full size effective approx. 24.6 megapixels Bayer sensor Contrast autofocus

The original “World’s smallest and lightest full-frame mirrorless”

Key Features of the fp L

Four features newly available on the SIGMA fp L

61 megapixels. The highest resolution presented by SIGMA.Leveraging our know-how of image processing technology on Foveon sensors. Thanks to the ultra-high resolution, SIGMA fp L is able to unleash your imagination and feature a low-pass filter to make a further contribution to the optical performance.The SIGMA fp L features a Bayer sensor with approximately 61 effective megapixels, higher than any other SIGMA camera before it. In addition to images with fine details, the fp L is capable of creating images that are high-definition and rich in color, thanks to its ultra-high pixel count and SIGMA’s experience in developing cameras with a Foveon sensor, are renowned for both the exceptional resolving power and nuanced color gradients due to the unique nature of the X3 sensor. Furthermore, for its image quality that is in principle free of color artifacts, the Foveon sensor legacy was also behind the decision that the fp L should have a low-pass filter to reduce moiré to minimum levels. The use of a low-pass filter was a choice that made sense for a camera with ample megapixels such as the SIGMA fp L. Crop Zoom Higher resolution. Greater freedom. Every shot is your dream shot.A high pixel count means that images can stand extreme zooming or cropping. This was one aspect of an ultra-high pixel camera that led SIGMA to give the fp L a crop zoom feature that works in both the STILL and CINE modes. Thanks to its ample (approximately 61 effective) megapixels, the fp L can record in full HD quality even at its maximum 5x zoom; because this is accomplished simply by cropping with no digital enhancement, the image quality will not suffer. To use it in a more intuitive way, you can pinch to zoom on the LCD touch screen. Hybrid Autofocus Never miss your moment. In addition to high-precision contrast AF, the SIGMA fp L features fast image plane phase-detection AF. This hybrid AF allows users to enjoy smooth autofocus that is high-precision, fast, and excellent at tracking a moving subject, whether they are shooting stills or video. Unlimited power supply Long hours of worry-free USB-C cable power supply. The SIGMA fp L supports USB charging while the camera is on. You can shoot without interruption while charging the camera using a mobile battery, even outdoors or where you have no access to a power outlet. When using it as a webcam, just connect the fp L to a PC via USB and it works as an audio and video input device while getting its power supply from the PC. This means that you can use it for long hours without having to worry about the battery dying on you.

Lets dive in deeper

Save / Load Settings are easier than ever

Share your work? Share your world.

With the fp L, you can now save a custom camera setting. Saved settings can be kept as QR code image data, so you can load many patterns of settings very quickly. This allows for a new, fun way for users to share custom settings they recommend with one another by exchanging QR codes with other users or sharing them on social media.

Powder Blue & Duotone.

New colors. New adventures.

Powder Blue is a color mode with a bright and clear feel, featuring a refreshing blue color, while Duotone turns the colors of an image into a striking two-color gradient. With the addition of these two new modes to SIGMA’s ample choice of color modes originally featured on the fp series, there are now a total of 15 color modes to choose from. It is sure to bring a greater range and freedom to your still and video image creation with the fp series.

A still camera for stunning pictures

Back-illuminated 35mm full-frame Bayer sensor with approx. 61 effective megapixels that supports image plane phase-detection AF

15 Color Modes to choose from: Two additional modes newly available*

Save / Load Settings*

Smooth autofocus: Hybrid AF

External Electronic Viewfinder EVF-11 (optional)

Webcam for communication with quality image

Turn the SIGMA fp into a webcam with just a USB-C cableThe SIGMA fp series supports the USB video device class. Simply connect your camera to PC via USB and it sends audio and video to the PC, and works as a webcam.

Supports USB charging while the camera is on: Works as an audio and video input device while getting power supply from the PC*. Stream video for as long as you want.

*Dependent on the PC’s supply capacity

*Dependent on the PC’s supply capacity Hybrid AF: Tracks your subject smoothly and keep them in focus even when streaming online

Save / Load Settings*: Loads a webcam setting fast using a QR code

Change camera settings even when connected: Exposure compensation; shutter speed; ISO sensitivity; Color Mode; white balance

15 Color Modes to choose from*: Create a streaming video look the way you like it *Scheduled to be available on SIGMA fp via firmware update scheduled at a later date.

Cinema camera as a powerhouse in a shoot

Supports 3 RAW file formats

Supports camera control with a gimbal

Hybrid AF: Supports recording using a gimbal and one-person operation

Supports different frame rates*: Supports frame rates commonly used in filmmaking

Saving & Loading Settings*: Perfect for sharing camera settings in a multi-camera shoot*Scheduled to be available on SIGMA fp via firmware update scheduled at a later date.

Director’s viewfinder essential tool for a film director

Director’s viewfinder*: Simulates shooting ranges of cinema cameras by major manufacturers

Frame guide*: Supports custom frame lines

Selection of external viewfinders*: Choice of electronic and optical viewfinders

Screenshot*: Capture what’s on your screen in a single image

Saving & Loading Settings*: Batch save complicated settings using QR code to store or load them at will

For more information on the fp L, please visit the official Sigma product pages here;

Key functions and features:

https://www.sigma-global.com/en/special/fp-series/functions/

https://www.sigma-global.com/en/special/fp-series/functions/ SIGMA fp as cinema camera

https://www.sigma-global.com/en/special/fp-series/cinemacamera/

But What About the Viewfinder?

In addition to all of this, a new optional external electronic viewfinder EVF-11 will be available with the camera’s introduction.

The external electronic viewfinder EVF-11 (optional) designed exclusively for use with the SIGMA fp series. With its 0.5 inch, approx. 3.68 M dots OLED panel, this high-resolution, high-luminance viewfinder will make you feel immersed in your photography experience more thoroughly than ever.

The SIGMA ELECTRONIC VIEWFINDER EVF-11 is an external EVF designed exclusively for use with the SIGMA fp series. With its 0.5 inch, approx. 3.68 M dots OLED panel, this high-resolution, high- luminance viewfinder will help users feel more deeply immersed in their photography and make creating photos a more enjoyable experience. SIGMA’s attention to detail is evident in the EVF-11’s tilting mechanism, expandability with external accessories, and highly functional user interface, which is designed to ensure convenience and comfort during use.

Together with the SIGMA LCD VIEWFINDER LVF-11 that is already available, the launch of the SIGMA ELECTRONIC VIEWFINDER EVF-11 offers SIGMA fp series users two external viewfinders options as dedicated accessories. As the SIGMA fp series remains true to its concept of being the “world’s smallest and lightest* pocketable full-frame camera”, its users can now choose a viewfinder to suit their particular shooting needs.

EVF-11 Key Features

Large viewfinder for clarity and comfort The EVF-11 has a 0.5 inch organic electroluminescent diode (OLED) panel with approx. 3.68 M dots of resolution. With a magnification of 0.83x, this high-luminance, high-definition EVF provides excellent visibility and is especially useful in an environment where it is difficult to see the screen clearly. Photographers can use it to frame a shot, review an image and change menu settings smoothly. 90° upward tilting mechanism The tilting mechanism of the EVF-11, which angles upwards to 90°, enables users to shoot from a low angle more comfortably. User interface designed for superb visibility and convenience The EVF-11 has an eye point set at approx. 21 mm to ensure a full field-of-view without a dark vignette around the viewfinder. This helps photographers see the entire scene with complete clarity, even when wearing glasses. It has a wide diopter adjustment range of −4.0 to +3.0 dpt, and comes with two eyecups of different sizes to suit your preference. The EVF is designed for the best visibility, ease of use and comfort for photographers, giving them a complete view of their subject in perfect detail. Audio monitoring during video capture A Φ3.5 mm stereo mini jack on the EVF-11 allows users to monitor audio using headphones while shooting video. It is designed so as not to block the camera’s microphone input, meaning users can use an external mic and monitor audio at the same time. External recording to portable SSD Users can record to an external SSD drive via the dedicated USB plug (Type-C), which is located on the side of the EVF-11.

Key Specifications

Panel: 0.5 inch OLED panel, approx. 3.68 M dots (Viewfinder Coverage: approx. 100%)

Magnification: 0.83x (50 mm lens at infinity, −1 dpt)

Eye Point: Approx. 21 mm (from the back of the eyepiece lens)

Diopter Adjustment: −4.0 to +3.0 dpt

Angle Adjustment: 0 to 90°

LCD/LVF switch

Camera connecting plug (detects USB, HDMI and EVF)

Headphone Output Terminal: Φ3.5 mm stereo mini jack

External Output Terminals: USB (Type-C) and headphone (Φ3.5 mm stereo mini jack)

Dimensions (W x H x D): 44.6 x 91.7 x 56.1 mm / 1.8 x 3.6 x 2.2 in. (including EYECUP EC-31)

Weight: 114g / 4.0 oz. (including EYECUP EC-31)

For more information on the Sigma EVF-11 please visit the official product page here;

SIGMA LCD VIEWFINDER LVF-11

A viewfinder designed exclusively for use with the SIGMA fp series. Mounted over the LCD monitor, it cuts out extraneous light. It has a diopter adjustment of −2 to +1 dpt. With a 2.5x* magnification, it helps photographers to check focus and compose their shots. The specially designed, high-performance lens and advanced lens coating secure excellent visibility.

Pricing & Availability of Sigma fp Products

The SIGMA fp L starts at $2,499 in the US (camera body only). A bundle including the new EVF-11 electronic viewfinder will also be available at launch for $2,999. The EVF-11 – which provides a crystal-clear view of users’ compositions – will be compatible with both the fp L and fp (with a firmware update), and is priced separately at $699.

The SIGMA fp L and the SIGMA EVF-11 Electronic Viewfinder are expected to be available at SIGMA Authorized Dealers in mid-April 2021.

