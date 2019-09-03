Sigma Announces Ten Dealer Photography Workshops For September 2019

Sigma just announced its Dealer Workshop lineup for the month of September, featuring ten hands-on learning experiences for photographers of all levels. Attendees will gain valuable insights from Sigma experts and then put their newfound skills to the test in the field. Workshops will cover aviation, architecture, sports, portraiture, real estate photography and more. In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to try out Sigma’s hottest lenses!

Where: Phoenix, AZ

When: September 3-6, 2019

The Portrait Masters Conference is three days of intense learning and networking. Each day new speakers take the stage to do live-demos and presentations. In between presentations, attendees can practice what you’ve learned by visiting one of 35 shooting bays. Visit Sigma booth #116-118 to see the line-up of lenses; borrow the Sigma 105mm F1.4 Art and many other portrait lenses to take pictures of models at the shooting bay. Sigma reps, Mike Hill and Danielle Rischawy will be available to answer any questions.

Where: Manchester, NH

When: September 5, 2019

Join Hunt’s Photo on September 5th for Pints & Pics night at To Share Brewing Company. Sigma will have plenty of gear available on loan to shoot in and around the brewery. Sigma rep, Mike Deutsch will be on hand to answer any questions and facilitate lens loans, including the 105mm F1.4 Art lens, known as the “Bokeh Master”.

Where: Reno, NV

When: September 6-8, 2019

The Great Reno Balloon Race is the world’s largest free hot-air ballooning event and has won many awards over the years, including ‘Best Special Event in Reno’ and ‘Best Special Event in Northern Nevada.’ Taking place just a few miles north of downtown Reno, the event enchants both young and old with its vibrant colors and inspiring music. Sigma rep, Lew Held will be on hand to loan out Sigma lenses September 6th and 7th.

Where: Dallas, TX

When: September 13-14, 2019

Pinners is a conference featuring 100+ Pinterest-based classes taught by the best presenters in the nation covering DIY, crafts, cooking, self-improvement, photography, party planning, scrapbooking, holiday, beauty and more. On Saturday, join Sigma Ambassador, McKenzie Deakins as she teaches attendees how to use a camera in manual mode. She’ll cover basic functionality, how cameras read light, and how to capture crisp beautiful images. Later in the day, attendees can put their new skills to the test with Mckenzie as she leads a photo walk through downtown Dallas. Check out the Arlington Camera booth during the conference for exclusive sales on Sigma gear.

Where: Cleveland, OH

When: September 13-15, 2019

Pixel Photo Fest is an immersive, three-day photographic experience offering informative workshops, award-winning speakers, hands-on activities, gear trials, and so much more. It’s a can’t miss even for creatives of all levels. Come to the Sigma booth to ask technical representative, Brian Matsumoto, about our line-up of lenses and the sales promos at Pixel Connection. In addition, Sigma Pro, Jim Koepnick is hosting several presentations on sports photography.

Where: Brooklyn, NY

When: September 15, 2019

Join Sigma Pro, Liam Doran as he discusses the ins and outs of action sports photography. The day will be spent shooting under the guise of an editorial assignment. Attendees will learn how to create a set of images that tell a story and engage viewers more than just a one-off shot. Liam will cover all aspects of shooting action sports from the technical to artistic and even the business. Sigma and Focus Camera reps will be on hand to guide and assist attendees. In addition, Sigma technical representative, Marc Farb will be on hand to loan out the Sigma 12-24mm F4 Art and the Sigma 70-200mm F2.8 Sports lenses along with many others.

Where: Hartford, CT

When: September 21, 2019

Sigma Corporation and Camera Bar of Hartford CT will be hosting Heather Prohaska, a well established and recognized real estate photographer from Massachusetts. Heather will be instructing attendees on composition, lens selection, using available light in combination with continuous flash when needed and how to deal with back lighting. Sigma technical representative, Mike Deutsch will be on hand to loan out the Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 Art and many other Sigma wide angle lenses.

Where: Tempe, AZ

When: September 21, 2019

Join photographer Ashley Blake for two back-to-back hands-on portrait workshops! The first will feature Ashley’s recent work and useful tips on how to shoot outdoors with strobe and natural light. The second workshop will focus on how to photograph children in a studio setting. Attendees can bring their camera and try out Sigma lenses and photograph a model during the event.

Where: Eastern Sierras, CA (Bodie Ghost Town, Mono Lake)

When: September 29 – October 2, 2019

Join Sigma and Shutterbug Camera for a series of workshops photographing fall colors in the Eastern Sierras. Attendees will have an entire day at Bodie ghost town including six hours of special interior building access as well as sunrises and sunsets at Mono Lake and more across this four day workshop. Attendees will leave the intensive workshops with heightened perception of the natural scene, a stimulated compositional eye and the necessary tools to anticipate quick decisions in the field to respond to changing conditions. Sigma lenses will be available on loan.

Full details for each of Sigma’s September workshops can be found on the Sigma event calendar.

About Sigma Dealer Workshops

Designed in collaboration with Sigma dealers around the country, the Sigma Dealer Workshop program engages photographers through a mix of classroom lectures, hands-on workshops, and real-world shoots. Led by Sigma technical representatives and photography experts, workshop topics cover popular photography genres such as astrophotography, landscape, portraiture and more. Photographers of all skill levels, from novice to professional, are welcome to attend. Sigma Dealer Workshop schedules and logistics, including registration, cost, special promotions, and agenda, can be found on the Sigma Events webpage.

For information about Sigma, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com or follow the company on Sigma Blog, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.