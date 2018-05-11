Sigma Announces Pricing & Availability for Its 70mm F2.8 DG MACRO Art Lens

A few months ago Sigma announced their first Macro lens in the now much-loved ART line-up, releasing specs and images, but withholding the official release date, and perhaps most critically, the price. Sigma ART lenses have generally struck that attractive balance between performance and price, and that price has now been revealed. the new 70mm F2.8 DG MACRO Art will be available for Canon EF mount at the end of this month, next month for the Sigma mount, and the Sony E-mount version will be coming but at an undisclosed time. The new lens will retail for $569 USD.

Product Highlights

EF-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format

Aperture Range: f/2.8 to f/22

Two FLD Elements, Two SLD Elements

Low Dispersion and Aspherical Elements

Super Multi-Layer Coating

1:1 Magnification, 10.2″ Min. Focus

Coreless DC AF Motor, Manual Override

Weather-Sealed, Brass Bayonet Mount

Rounded 9-Blade Diaphragm

Compatible with Sigma USB Dock

This pricing makes the new 70mm Macro Art lower than pretty much any of the better macro models form Canon, Nikon, and even coming in $80 less than the Tamron SP 90mm f/2.8 Di Macro 1:1 VC USD, if being a more unusual focal length for the type, as you’ll find most others either at 60mm, 90mm, or 100. However, the Tamron and Canon models often feature image stabilization, which the Tamron does not, and in macro, especially on a Canon body, that can be of use.

Art line lenses typically impress when it comes to IQ, and we have little reason to imagine this will be any different, and we’re especially keen to see how good and how useful the focus-by-wire system is, featuring the new core-less DC motor which promises comfortable and precise focusing typically required for macro photography.

