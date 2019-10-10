A few months ago Sigma made the announcement about it’s new L-Mount fp camera. The world’s smallest and lightest “pocketable” Full-Frame mirrorless camera which created quite a stir. Well today we can tell you officially the price point and shipping date for this camera and the 45mm f/2.8 DG DN Contemporary Lens!

Set to release and begin shipping on October 24th, 2019, the fp camera will launch at $1,899 (US) for the body, or be available as a bundle with the 45mm lens mentioned above at $2,199 (US)

Press Release for the Sigma fp – The Smallest and Lightest Full-Frame Mirrorless Digital Camera:

With dimensions of 112.6×69.9×45.3mm and body weight of 370g, the all-new Sigma fp is the world’s smallest and lightest full-frame mirrorless digital camera. It is equipped with a 35mm Bayer full-frame sensor with 24.6 megapixels in a compact body. Suitable for everyday use by photographers of all skill levels, from novices to the most discerning professionals, the Sigma fp produces images that are of the highest quality, capable of supporting both serious still and cine shooting.

The Sigma fp is purpose-built with durability in mind. Its dust and splash-proof body make it ideal for long hours in various shooting environments. The absence of a mechanical shutter removes the potential for noise and shutter shock while increasing reliability. The Sigma fp uses the L-mount, characterized by a short flange focal length, large diameter, and superior durability. In addition to the wide-ranging choices of Sigma lenses, other manufacturers’ lenses can be used through the L-Mount Alliance with Leica Camera AG and Panasonic Corporation. With the Sigma Mount Converter MC-21, Sigma SA mount and Sigma Canon EF mount lenses can also be used.

By supporting 12-bit CinemaDNG external recording for RAW video data and 4K UHD/24fps recording, the Sigma fp is capable of full-fledged video production. Alternating between still and cine shooting modes is possible with a simple flip of a switch. Each mode comes with a specially designed operation system and displays, making it possible to concentrate on shooting in each mode, stress-free.

Press Release for the Sigma 45mm F2.8 DG DN Contemporary – Compact Package, Everyday High-Performance Capabilities:

Designed for use with smaller full-frame mirrorless cameras, the Sigma 45mm F2.8 DG DN Contemporary lens balances easy-to-carry form factor and high optical performance. The perfect everyday companion for the traveling photographer, this rugged lens produces smooth bokeh effects when wide open. The 45mm F2.8 Contemporary also realizes modern sharp rendering when stopped down. With a minimum focusing distance of 24cm, photographers can also enjoy shooting snapshots and tabletop photos.

The highly durable lens is capable of smooth, quiet and high-speed AF made possible by a stepping motor. It also supports Face/Eye Detection AF and video AF.

The Sigma 45mm F2.8 DG DN Contemporary will be available in L-mount and Sony E-mount for $549.00 USD through authorized US dealers.

Complete tech specs can be found in the full press releases for each product

Final Thoughts

To reiterate, the fp camera will begin shipping this October 25th, 2019 and have a body-only price of $1,899, or a bundle price with the 45mm lens for only $2,199! Considering the Sigma 45mm Contemporary lens is $549 on it’s own, if you order the bundle you’ll save $249!

If you’d like to see the camera live in person and even get hands on with it, you’ll be able to test it out for yourself at PhotoPlus Expo 2019 in New York City at the Javits Convention Center.

Some show highlights;

Sigma booth #837

The brand new Sigma fp, the world’s smallest and lightest full-frame mirrorless digital camera.

The first lenses from Sigma’s recently announced high-performance lens series for full-frame mirrorless cameras: the 35mm F1.2 DG DN Art, 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN Art and 45mm F2.8 DG DN Contemporary.

Sigma’s fast APS-C prime lenses: the Sigma 16mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary, the Sigma 30mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary and the Sigma 56mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary, newly available in Canon EF-M mount.

In addition, Sigma Pros and Ambassadors will be hosting various presentations throughout the show. Come by the Sigma stage to hear their tips, techniques and overall approach to street, wildlife and other genres of photography. For more information on Sigma at PPE 2019, please see the full announcement here

Well? What do you think? Does the pricing match what you were expecting? Does it seem like a deal when matched with the lens? Will you test it out at PPE or on your own later? Let us know in the comments below!