Today Sigma has officially announced the launch of the 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN Art Zoom lens for full frame mirrorless cameras (E-Mount & L-Mount), leveraging the top-level Art zoom performance, featuring:

Best-in-class optical performance

Compatibility with the latest full-frame mirrorless camera bodies

Flexibility for various uses and photographic environments

Sigma 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN Art Lens

This second newly-designed Art zoom lens from Sigma is a large-aperture standard zoom for full-frame mirrorless camera systems and is available in Sony E-mount and L-mount. The Sigma 24-70mm F2.8 offers best-in-class performance due to a sophisticated optical design that delivers high resolution throughout the entire zoom range. This new Art zoom lens from Sigma follows the debut of the lauded 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN Art zoom for mirrorless cameras.

The Sigma 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN Art lens exerts superiority in mirrorless camera-dedicated designs, resulting in a reduced lens size and weight while achieving uniformity and high resolution from the center to the periphery throughout the zoom range. Compatibility with the latest mirrorless camera bodies and functions assists in various photographic environments and meets the high demands of both professional and advanced amateur photographers.

Key features include:

Best-in-class optical performance. The F2.8 Art flagship zoom lens series is developed to achieve superior optical performance. By employing three aspheric lenses, this zoom lens thoroughly subdues aberrations such as axial chromatic aberration or sagittal coma aberrations, which are difficult to correct in post-processing, tailors the resolution and achieves uniformity and superior optical performance from the center to the periphery throughout the zoom range. In addition to Super Multi-Layer Coating, Sigma’s proprietary Nano Porous Coating is employed to achieve high-contrast and clear image quality. This lens is designed to be less affected by strong incident light such as flare. Ensuring compatibility with the latest full-frame mirrorless camera bodies. The Sigma 24–70mm F2.8 DG DN ensures compatibility with various types of the latest full-frame mirrorless camera bodies for Sony E-mount and L-mount, (including the new Sigma fp camera), capable of exerting the best performance under any photographic circumstances. Flexibility for various uses and photographic environments. Featuring a dust and splash-proof body and zoom lock mechanism for preventing the lens barrel from extending unexpectedly, the 24-70mm F2.8 meets a wide range of needs for a variety of photographic environments. The maximum magnifications are 1:2.9 at the wide-angle end and 1:4.5 at the telephoto end, which provides a wider range of expression for close-up photography. The minimum focusing distance is 18 cm at the wide-angle end.

Additional features:

Zoom lock switch

Lens hood with a lock

Mount with dust- and splash-proof structure

Compatible with the Lens Aberration Correction

Available Mount conversion service

Designed to minimize flare and ghosting

Evaluation with Sigma’s own MTF measuring system: A1

11-blade rounded diaphragm

High-precision, rugged brass bayonet mount

“Made in Japan” craftsmanship

The Sigma 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN Art will be available in L-mount and Sony E-mount in mid-November 2019 through authorized US dealers. Pricing will be announced at a later date.

