Sigma Announces New 14-24mm f/2.8 DG HSM Art Lens

Sigma’s Art series quickly gained a following upon its initial release in 2012 with the 35mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art. Art series fans have hailed the lenses as a more budget-friendly alternative to OEM glass, offering similar optics for a significant discount. Detractors call attention to autofocus inconsistencies that have dogged the series for some time. Love them or not, news of a Sigma Art lens release is guaranteed to ripple through discussions in the photo community.

Today brings the announcement of the new 14-24mm f/2.8 DG HSM Art lens, an answer to the high-end wide-angle zoom loved by many landscape photographers. It is directly comparable to Nikon’s 14-24mm f/2.8 lens, which is considered to be one of the “Holy Trinity” of lenses for the brand. The 14-24mm f/2.8 DG HSM Art will be the fastest ultra-wide zoom in Sigma’s Art series.

Noteworthy features of the 14-24mm f/2.8 DG HSM Art include high resolving power designed for 50-megapixel cameras, Sigma’s Sports-level dust-and-splash-proof construction, three FLD glass elements, three SLD glass elements, and three aspherical lens elements, and less than 1% distortion.

It will be available for Canon, Nikon, and Sigma mounts and will be compatible with Sigma’s MC-11 Sony E-mount converter. An important step up from some of Sigma’s older Art lenses that is pertinent to Canon shooters is this: the 14-24mm f/2.8 DG HSM Art will be compatible with Canon’s Lens Aberration Correction system.

VR and multi-camera setup enthusiasts take note, with this lens Sigma is introducing a new service to convert the lens’s petal hood into a round component which will still offer some shading but prevent the hood from interfering with other cameras you may be running nearby.

Pricing and availability information is still pending at this time. You can check out the full press release below.

PRESS RELEASE