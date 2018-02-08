Sigma Announces New 14-24mm f/2.8 DG HSM Art Lens
Sigma’s Art series quickly gained a following upon its initial release in 2012 with the 35mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art. Art series fans have hailed the lenses as a more budget-friendly alternative to OEM glass, offering similar optics for a significant discount. Detractors call attention to autofocus inconsistencies that have dogged the series for some time. Love them or not, news of a Sigma Art lens release is guaranteed to ripple through discussions in the photo community.
Today brings the announcement of the new 14-24mm f/2.8 DG HSM Art lens, an answer to the high-end wide-angle zoom loved by many landscape photographers. It is directly comparable to Nikon’s 14-24mm f/2.8 lens, which is considered to be one of the “Holy Trinity” of lenses for the brand. The 14-24mm f/2.8 DG HSM Art will be the fastest ultra-wide zoom in Sigma’s Art series.
Noteworthy features of the 14-24mm f/2.8 DG HSM Art include high resolving power designed for 50-megapixel cameras, Sigma’s Sports-level dust-and-splash-proof construction, three FLD glass elements, three SLD glass elements, and three aspherical lens elements, and less than 1% distortion.
It will be available for Canon, Nikon, and Sigma mounts and will be compatible with Sigma’s MC-11 Sony E-mount converter. An important step up from some of Sigma’s older Art lenses that is pertinent to Canon shooters is this: the 14-24mm f/2.8 DG HSM Art will be compatible with Canon’s Lens Aberration Correction system.
VR and multi-camera setup enthusiasts take note, with this lens Sigma is introducing a new service to convert the lens’s petal hood into a round component which will still offer some shading but prevent the hood from interfering with other cameras you may be running nearby.
Pricing and availability information is still pending at this time. You can check out the full press release below.
PRESS RELEASE
Sigma Announces Brand New 14-24mm F2.8 Art Lens
February 9, 2018 – Sigma Corporation today announced the brand new 14-24mm F2.8 DG HSM Art wide aperture zoom lens. In addition to the new Global Vision full-frame lens model, Sigma also announced a new front conversion service for the 14-24mm F2.8.
Outstanding Art Lens Performance
Designed for 50-megapixel plus cameras, the 14-24mm F2.8 DG HSM Art achieves the legendary Art lens sharpeness with three FLD glass elements, three SLD glass elements, and three aspherical lens elements, including one 80mm high precision molded glass aspherical element. With near zero distortion (less than 1%) and minimal transverse chromatic aberration, flare and ghosting, the new Sigma 14-24mm offers constant F2.8 brightness throughout the zoom range and delivers optimal image quality at every focal length and shooting distance. The high-speed, high-accuracy autofocus allows photographers to capture incredible, in-the-moment images.
Rugged Design
In addition to outstanding optical performance, the 14-24mm F2.8 DG HSM Art features the Sports line level dust- and splash-proof design with special sealing at the mount connection, manual focus ring, zoom ring and cover connection, allowing for the lens to be used during varying weather conditions.
Versatile Camera System Mount Support
The new Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG HSM Art lens supports Canon, Nikon and Sigma mounts and works with Sigma’s MC-11 Sony E-mount converter. The Nikon mount features brand new electromagnetic diaphragm, whereas the Canon mount is compatible with the Canon Lens Aberration Correction function.
Pricing and availability for the Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 Art lens will be announced later.
Front Mount Conversion Service for Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG HSM Art
Addressing the rising popularity of multi-camera productions, especially using ultra wide-angle lenses in shooting virtual reality (VR) content, Sigma has introduced its Front Conversion Service. Converting the petal-type hood of the 14-24mm F2.8 DG HSM Art to an exclusive round component allows for the lens to be used in various VR scenarios without the risk of interfering with other lenses in the VR rig or undesired shadows in the content.
The availability of this fee-based service for Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 Art will be announced at a later date.
