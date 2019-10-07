This weekend, Sigma announced more good news for Canon and Fuji users, officially, its 16mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary ($449 USD), 30mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary ($339 USD), and 56mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary ($479 USD) lenses are now shipping in Canon EF-M mount, and unofficially, they’ve said that Fuji X-mount versions might be coming!

Sigma’s CEO was recently quoted on Fuji Rumors, saying that Sigma Lenses for Fujifilm X-mount cameras are “not too far away.” Two things are currently standing in the way of this happening quickly, but it’s possible some deals are being made behind the scenes. Firstly, Fuji doesn’t disclose their x-mount protocols to third party manufacturers, despite being able to be reverse engineered, making it very difficult and not cost effective to do. Secondly, Sigma says they need to see more growth in the X systems sales globally to make it worth while to invest. With this news, I’ll be paying closer attention to the CIPA results and keeping my fingers crossed!

Key Features and Benefits of the Sigma F1.4 Mirrorless Trio for EF-M

Sigma’s F1.4 Mirrorless Trio, 16mm, 30mm, and 56mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary lenses, all benefit from a fast aperture of F1.4 to achieve sufficient amount of bokeh and admirable brightness even with APS-C size cameras which tend to have smaller bokeh effects compared to 35mm full size systems. Their compact and lightweight body is perfect for daily use as they cover the range from true wide angle to normal to portrait. Stepping motors ensure smooth, swift, quiet, autofocus for both still and video capture. In addition to Canon M-mount, these products are available for Sony E-mount and Micro four thirds camera systems.

The new Canon EF-M Models of these lenses will also feature a newly developed control algorithm that’ll optimize the Autofocus Drive to maximize the data transmission speed, as well as be Servo AF compatible.

Key Features

Impressively compact construction with image quality rivaling SIGMA’s Art line.

Smooth AF ideal for video shooting

Data loaded for compatibility with in-camera aberration correction

Available Mount Conversion Service This service converts the mount of SIGMA lenses to that of a different camera body, allowing photographers to continue using their favorite lenses over the long term regardless of camera system. Mount Conversion Service is available to convert other mounts of SIGMA 16mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary, SIGMA 30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary and SIGMA 56mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary for Canon EF-M mount. In order to apply for the service, please contact your nearest authorized SIGMA subsidiary or distributor.



See the M-Mount F1.4 Mirrorless Trio at PhotoPlus 2019

In addition to Sigma’s full lens lineup, attendees to the 2019 PhotoPlus Expo in New York City can see the all new Sigma 16mm, 30mm, and 56mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary lenses in M-mount on Sigma booth #837.

Are you excited for these new lenses or to be able to convert your existing lenses to the EF-M mount? What do you think of the prospect of seeing Sigma Art lenses on the Fuji X-Mount system? Let us know in the comments below!