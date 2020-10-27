This morning Sigma officially announced its 2020-2021 roster of prestigious Sigma Ambassadors, a team of highly-talented, passionate photographers and cinematographers from across the geographic and demographic spectrum that will represent the company in a variety of areas, including online and virtual experiences, social media, traditional media, trade shows, in-store events, educational efforts and more.
With wide-ranging expertise in a variety of genres and styles, Sigma Ambassadors are a unique group of individuals that not only demonstrate exceptional technical skills and artistry but also embody the spirit of a company that continues to evolve and challenge the very concept of imaging, both as an art and as a business.
“Sigma is a family-owned company, and our Ambassadors are a special part of that family,” says Mark Amir-Hamzeh, President of Sigma Corporation of America. “Together, we do our very best to provide creators around the country with the tools and inspiration they need. Our Ambassadors are an integral part of that mission, as they impart their expertise in a range of genres to enthusiasts and fellow professionals nationwide.”
Sigma Photo Ambassadors
McKenzie Deakins
Known for her relentless positivity and stunning wedding and engagement work, McKenzie is not only a talented woman behind the camera, she reminds us all why we inherently love photography… because it’s fun!
mckenziedeakins.com @mckenziedeakins
It’s been such a crazy month. I went from Colorado, to Texas, to California, then back to Colorado with a bit of Utah thrown in there. Now it’s editing time. This cute bride asked me what I preferred more… ‘taking photos out on location, or editing them’ No one has ever asked me that. I thought about it and said I love both because they’re exact opposites. My giant extrovert personality loves connecting with people, exploring locations, and watching the sunset every night in a new epic location. THEN! I 💗 love my alone time with my Coke Zero and iMac. I feel like I can let my brain relax and just edit some lovely photos. It’s kind of a YIN and YANG kind of thing. I need both and they both compliment each other. This photo was taken two nights ago at the salt flats. Our shoot at the Sand Dunes was over and I was racing for the outhouse when I looked back and saw my clients walking towards me. I screamed… ‘WAIT! Run across that ledge!’ They did. And I’m so happy I ran down the sand dune ahead of them. What a perfect image to end the night. Thanks friends for following along. It means so much to know I have an awesome community of people to chat with. 😁 #utahbride #utahwedding #sunset #sanddunes #littlesahara #utahvalleybride #sigmaphoto #nikon100 #shootandshare #therisingtidesociety #passplus #shesaidyes #utahweddingphotographer
Anabel DFlux
Versatile and energetic, Anabel dove headfirst into photography as a career in her teenage years, and has since made a name for herself photographing show animals, musicians, concerts, and fantastical, gothic portraits.
deliquesceflux.com @anabeldflux
Today is the day! Watch me do a Halloween-inspired photo shoot with @runningwithwolfdogs live on Zoom with @samys_camera + @sigmaphoto! These were shot with the brand new Sigma 85mm F/1.4 DG DN ART for E-Mount. • • • • #photographerlife #photography #photographer #portrait #sigma #sigmaphoto #sigmaart #sigmalens #sigma85mm #wolf #wolves #blackwolf #wolfdog #goth #spooky #halloween #werewolf #samyscamera #free #dflux #dfluxphotography #deliquesceflux #deliquescefluxphotography
Liam Doran
There’s no backcountry trail, no rocky crevasse, no impenetrable snowdrift that will keep Liam from getting the perfect shot! Specializing in all things outdoors, Liam can teach you how to live off the land and take amazing photos of it, too.
liamdoranphotography.com @liam_doran_outdoors
Undoubtedly one of the most beautiful places one could hope to be present in. Serene moments lie this are what painters, poets and photographers seek out and create. Image taken a few days ago in southwest Colorado. . . . . . . #colorado #fallincolorado #landscape #outdoorphotography #panorama #sigmaprousa #sigma2470dgdn #sigmaphoto #adayinthelight #bluehour #aspens #sonyalpha #sonya7iii #reflections #fallreflections #mythinktank #fallcolors #haglöfs
Adam Elmakias
Touring musicians don’t have much time for rest, and neither does Adam, who travels alongside bands throughout the US and abroad, capturing them on stage and behind the scenes from dusk ’til whenever the bus gets to the next gig.
Michelle Harris
Running a wedding photography studio, shooting boudoir portraits and heading a national educational group seems like a lot, but apparently not for Michelle, who has made it her mission to “hustle ’til your haters ask if you’re hiring!”
mharrisstudios.com @mharris_studios
Twirling into the weekend like…✨
Jim Koepnick
The professional’s professional. Jim can shoot virtually anything, anywhere with any gear and find a story worth telling with incredible images to match. Sports, portraits, aviation, macro, landscapes… the portfolio is endless!
koepnickphotography.com @jim_koepnick
Sun is back out and makes everything happy again. Sigma 100-400. #sigmaphoto #sigmaambassador #sigmalens #sigmaglobalvision #sigmalenses #sigmaphotography #sigma100400mmdgdn #sigmacontemporary #autumncolors #autumn #discoverwisconsin #visitoshkosh
Meg Loeks
With a style that is often imitated but never duplicated, Meg works her photographic magic with her family in rural Michigan where the four seasons and an impossibly cute quartet of kids make Meg’s work a true joy to behold.
Bored in the house. Bored in the house, bored. Family Halloween Costume Year 9 Which one is the real chicken? Bet you can’t figure it out 🧐🐓😄 Every year the littles pick their individual costumes and vote on our family one. Decision is all them and chickens won this year 😆 Also Scout is eating snow again. Also Woody’s costume is my favorite 😂 Sharing some of our old family costumes from years past in stories! Any fun ideas for Halloween? We are planning on having a candy scavenger hunt in the yard.
Marla Michele Must
Marla’s eye-catching portrait work can be seen matted and framed in the homes of many Detroit-area families and dancers from all over the country, all of whom believe there is indeed something “enchanted” about her work!
enchantedbymarlamichele.com @enchantedphotographymichigan
Kalina Elizabeth ~ class of 2021 ~ Rochester High School 🎓 . . #seniormuse #seniorpictures #seniorsunday #seniorportraits #lightinspired #highschoolgraduation #birminghammi #michigan #bloomfieldhills #detroit #seniorpictures #senioryear #seniormodelmagazine #seniorelite #seniorinspire #birminghammichigan #bloomfieldhillsmichigan #fineartphotography #creativeseniorportraits #sigmaart105mm #sigmaphoto #enchantedphotographymichigan #nature #canonusa #canon #teamcanon #sigmaphoto #dancersofinstagram #dance #ballerina #arabesque #ballerinasofinstagram #dancersofinstagram
Babak Tafreshi
During the day, Babak is a mild-mannered speaker and educator, but at night, he makes the most of what the night sky has to offer. From auroras on the very precipice of the world to the moon over Boston, Babak captures it all, much of it featured in National Geographic.
babaktafreshi.com @babaktafreshi
Ocean Life. A new piece added to the fine art collection. Living for several years on the north shore of Boston, this has been one of the most stunning scenes I experienced on the coast. A storm cloud was moving across the ocean above the island of Nahant. Behind me the sun was already set but the last rays were shining on the clouds like a red spotlight on the storm. For print & wall art please tap the link in my bio. #fineart #earth #ocean #boston
Hiram Trillo
Unique. Timeless. Unforgettable. Hiram’s wedding albums are diverse and original, infused with his experience as a fashion photographer, making him a favorite from Texas to Spain and everywhere in between.
My love for you has no beginning and no end #phonnets. . . . . #southasianweddings #destinationwedding #playadelcarmen #playawedding #playadelcarmenwedding #bride #groom #lovers #instagoodwedding
Sigma Cine Ambassadors
Timur Civan
Originally driven by the eclectic and fast-paced environment of New York, Timur’s techniques in cinematography are at the cutting edge of creative imaging, bolstered by his explorations with new and classic lenses, innovative lighting styles, and a deep dive into the latest tech.
Red or Blue? Which do you like better? . . @lumix S1H 1/5th sec, ISO640, Sigma 105mm @F16 w/ @ducloslenses 15mm PL Extension tube. Styling and post work by me.
Chuck France
Transitioning out of award-winning still photography and into cinematography, Chuck can create anything with a camera in hand. Currently, he works as a full-time freelance cinematographer on a wide variety of features, shorts and television.
Melinda James
Centering her work on women, QTBIPOC, and underrepresented communities, Melinda is a cinematographer and filmmaker that is drawn to the process of unearthing the nuances of people’s everyday lives.
melindajamesdp.com @_melindajames
i am very fortunate to have met @wnne_wng while working at pandora a few years ago. it’s funny to think this now, but when we first met i was intimidated by her, but she is the sweetest, funniest, weirdo i happen to know. she is also incredibly thoughtful, caring and always challenging herself in ways that motivate you to do better for yourself. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ we recently worked together in a director/dp relationship for the first time on a hosted doc series, which spanned over a few weeks. throughout the production, i saw winnie grow, push, and persevere through massive challenges, while maintaining her integrity and character. through all of the unknowns and variables, she hardly wavered and always did her best to keep the crew moving forward. she created a space for us to learn, try new things, and be ourselves, which we don’t always get the opportunity to do in this line of work. looking forward to sharing moments from the series soon, but til then, i just wanted to say how much i love this lady and how grateful i am to be a part of her world. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 📸: @mariealyseproduction
Sherri Kauk
Tender, defiant, and strikingly beautiful describes the work of Emmy Award winner Sherri Kauk. She has been involved in a number of highly-regarded productions, including the feature film LOEV, the Emmy-nominated Insecure, and documentary feature Akicita: The Battle of Standing Rock.
BTS of the #picklepatts shining as bright as our cast. Thank you Oscar Dominguez and #darkfirelighting #darkfirelightingdesign for working with and supporting #intolightfilm gaffing by #gennygeezy and Key Gripping by CJ Collace. Thank you #cypherblu for your 2 Ton+ support!
Elle Schneider
Seen as both an artist and a creator, Elle is a cinematographer that specializes in narrative, branded films, and music videos. She also spent 5 years as the co-designer and creative director of Digital Bolex.
elleschneider.com @attentionsoldier
. . . . . #womeninfilm #femalefilmmakerfriday #femalefilmmakers #womenfilmmakers #femalecinematographer #cinematography #cinematographer #directorofphotography #dop #dp #doplife #femaledp #camerawoman #myfp #fullframe #visualsoflife #sigmacineambassador #connecticut #victorianhouse #gloomy #naturallight
Graham Sheldon
Defining the term “one-man army”, Emmy Award winner and PGA member Graham works all across the world as a producer and cinematographer. His clients include the likes of NBC, Vice, Disney, BBC, TLC and Discovery.
grahamsheldon.net @grahamtesheldon
Half dome on the right in Yosemite. @sigmaphoto fp w/45mm contemporary and @breakthrough.photography Pola x2 filter. Color: T&O. Insta cropped the aspect a little. . . . . #cinematographer #tv #production #setlife #dp #dop #photography #travel #filmmaking #film #highspeed #focuspull #documentaryshoot #rig #setup #bts #filmgear #sigmacine #sigmacinelens #sigmaambassador #roscoambassador
Sandra Valde-Hansen
Recognized as one of Variety’s Artisans Up Next and ICG Generation Next Cinematographers, Sandra is currently shooting on the ground-breaking Showtime series The L Word: Generation Q.
EMMY VOTERS first round voting is almost up. If you haven’t voted yet please consider 🎥 L WORD: GENERATION Q Episode: LET’S DO IT AGAIN 🎥 shot by ME! @sandravalde 🎥 Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour) 🎥 #cinematography #emmy #voting #fyc #directorofphotography #dpmom #tvacademy #television #showtime 🎥 @televisionacad @icglocal600 @theicfc @womeninmediainc
