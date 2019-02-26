Sigma Announces 11 Art Primes for L-Mount & Mount Converter MC-21

Sigma Corporation of America announced today that 11 of its Art prime lenses will soon be available in L-Mount. Sigma also announced the launch of the Sigma Mount Converter MC-21, which will allow Sigma’s SA mount and Canon EF mount lenses to be used on the L-Mount camera bodies. The expansion of the beloved Sigma prime lens line along with the MC-21 converter will increase the extensibility of the L-Mount system and further Sigma’s role in the strategic L-Mount Alliance alongside Leica and Panasonic. It definitely feels like Sigma isn’t pulling any punches with this lineup announcement with such a variety of lenses as well as the new converter. I’m curious how the Leica and Panasonic users out there will react and excited to see what they create.

Sigma Art Prime Lenses in L-Mount Product Lineup:

FEATURES:

The L-Mount lineup consists of 11 Art prime lenses for full-frame cameras ranging from 14mm to 135mm, allowing Sigma’s award-winning, high-performance lenses to be enjoyed by even more shooters on L-Mount cameras. The lineup features high-speed AF and is fully compatible with AF-C mode, in-camera stabilization and in-camera aberration correction. The native L-mount allows for a much more stable feel than using an adaptor. Additionally, the lenses are equipped with a surface treatment to enhance strength, a brass bayonet mount offering exceptional durability, and rubber sealing at the mount connection for dust- and splash-proof construction.

Optimized AF for L-Mount – With the AF drive control program and high-speed communication tuned for each lens, shooting at speed with high-precision AF control is achieved. The lenses also support the AF-C mode.

Compatible with in-camera image stabilization – The camera automatically detects the focal length of each lens and optimizes image stabilization performance.

Data pre-loaded for compatibility with in-camera aberration correction – Fully compatible with in-camera aberration correction (corrections for peripheral illumination, chromatic aberrations, and distortion). By matching corrections to the optical characteristics of the lens, this function takes image quality to an even higher level.

Native mount for a more rigid and stable feel – Making the lens mount native provides a much more rigid and stable feel to the lens than using an adapter. Featuring a surface treatment to enhance strength, the brass bayonet mount offers a high-precision fit and exceptional durability. The mount connection area incorporates rubber sealing for dust-and splash-proof construction.

Available SIGMA Mount Conversion Service – This service converts specifications of the mount of SIGMA lenses to that of a different camera body. Users can "tailor" their favorite lenses to the camera body if they plan to get a new one in the future. This allows continued use of their favorite lenses over the long term regardless of the camera system.

Pricing and availability will be announced later.

Sigma Mount Converter MC-21

Features:

The Sigma Mount Converter MC-21 allows Sigma’s SA mount and Canon EF mount lenses to be used on L-Mount camera bodies, allowing more freedom of choice for L-Mount cameras from Sigma, Leica and Panasonic. The MC-21 increases the number of interchangeable lenses manufactured by Sigma to be used with the L-Mount system by 29 lenses.

Effective use of lens investment – Attaching the MC-21 to your collection of SIGMA SA mount and SIGMA's CANON EF mount compatible lenses allows them to be used as L-Mount system lenses, promoting the effective use of valuable lenses already owned.

29 interchangeable lenses available to be used for L-Mount cameras – The MC-21 increases the number of interchangeable lenses manufactured by SIGMA that can be used with the L-Mount system by 29 lenses. Compatible with the autocrop function, mounting APS-C size image circle DC lenses to a camera body equipped with a 35mm full size sensor still allows immediate use for shooting.

Fast and accurate auto focus – High precision AF photography in AF-S mode is achieved. *Not compatible with AF-C mode.

Simple interface – Whether the mounted lens is compatible or not is instantly visible from the color and the on/off of the MC-21's built-in LED. The LED also notifies the user when a lens firmware update is available.

Lens data is pre-loaded – Running the data pre-loaded in the MC-21 for each lens by the special control program, autofocus and aperture control have been optimized. Regarding lenses to be released in the future, data for operating these lenses via the MC-21 will be stored in the lens. It means no firmware updates of the MC-21 will be required to use those new lenses. In addition, the MC-21 also supports correction functions of camera such as peripheral illumination, chromatic aberration of magnification, and distortion.

Comes with a tripod socket – Equipped with a socket for attaching the tripod. Lenses not equipped with a tripod socket can be used by mounting the tripod to the MC-21. The tool supplied makes attaching/detaching possible.

The inside surface of the barrel is covered with flocking to eliminate internal reflections – To prevent a reduction in lens performance due to internal reflections, the inside surface of the barrel is covered with flocking.

Inclusion in Exif data – Information such as lens type, focal length, F number, and other tags are embedded as Exif data in each image file.

Pricing and availability will be announced later.

About L-Mount

The L-Mount was developed by Leica Camera under the proviso of providing customers with a future-proof, flexible, robust and precise bayonet mount that would fulfill even the most demanding photographic needs. Since its initial appearance in 2014 within the Leica T, development of the L-Mount was continued by Leica as well as by its strategic partners, which led to significant improvements and therefore an effectively new and more polished L- Mount technology.

To ensure maximum product diversity, the diameter of 51.6 millimeters was chosen to make the L-Mount suitable for use not only with full-frame cameras, but also on cameras with APS-C sensors. The short register of only 20 millimeters enables a short distance between the lens and the sensor, which in turn enables considerably more compact construction, which is particularly helpful for developments in the wide-angle lens segment. To ensure resistance to even the most extreme stresses, and to guarantee customers maximum reliability in many years in intensive use, the camera bayonets are manufactured from wear-resistant stainless steel and with four flange segments that prevent canting and ensure particularly secure and precisely positioned lens attachment. The standardized L-Mount contact strip ensures trouble-free communication between the electronic components of the lens and the camera – including the possibility of installing future firmware updates for lenses to react to technological advances and exploit the full performance potentials of the lens.

The lens mount is currently used in the Leica SL full-frame camera system and the Leica CL, TL2 and TL APS-C camera models. All lenses made for the various different systems can be used on all cameras without adapters and without any functional limitations – this illustrates only one of the numerous benefits the common bayonet brings for customers.