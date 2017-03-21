Tripods are essential tools for getting creative and technical standard photos, but you don’t always need one to get the shot you want. In 60 seconds we’re going to show you how you can get tack sharp images without a tripod.

We teamed up with CreativeLive to bring you some tricks of the trade in our Photography 101 Workshop to help you master photography one step at a time!

tip #1: find a place to rest your camera

Is there a place you can rest your camera and still get the desired shot? Use it! Compose your image and utilize your camera’s two-second feature. This will allow you to maintain focus and fire without touching the camera.

tip #2: use a standard grip

Must handhold? Use the standard grip by bringing the left hand underneath the lens to cradle and the right hand to operate the camera, while tucking in the elbows. The biggest perk is being able to shoot steady images at 1/10th of a second.

Tip #3: CREATE A human tripod

Need to drag the shutter even further? Take a seat, elevate both legs and lean into your subject with your elbows. This stability technique, along with regulated breathing, can help you get tack sharp images at under a second or more.

