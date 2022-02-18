Shimoda just launched their newest addition, the Explore V2 Series. It is a travel-ready backpack that comes in three sizes, and they are designed for travel and landscape photographers who spend their time globetrotting with a camera in tow. Check out our hands-on Shimoda Explore V2 review below to see if this backpack is the right fit for you.

About Shimoda

Shimoda Designs is an adventure camera bag company that thrives on real-world adventures and lifelong exploration. As an avid explorer, snowboarder, and designer known for developing some of the most innovative camera bags in the world, Shimoda founder, Ian Millar, clearly puts a lot of thought into designing products that last. The company made a big entrance into the adventure outdoor camera bag market with its original Explore series, and now they have been working hard into the Explore lineup.

Explore V2

The original Explore backpack was Shimoda Designs’ first product. Back then, it was designed as a do-it-all outdoor camera bag whose broad size range (30L, 40L, and 60L) would suit a wide variety of photographic pursuits, from travel and landscape to action and adventure sports photographers.

With the later introduction of the Action X backpack lineup, a bag that targets those action and adventure photographers more specifically, there was now some significant crossover between the Shimoda Designs Explore and Action X lineups. For the Explore V2 series, a clear target from Shimoda was to make that line between these two Shimoda backpack products much clearer. The new Shimoda Explore v2 backpacks have been redesigned to accommodate the needs of travel and landscape photographers.

For travelers, this backpack meets the strictest global Carry-On regulations and even fits under an airplane seat.

Upgrades of V2

New travel-friendly sizes (25L, 30L, 35L)

Luggage handle pass-through

Filter pocket

Additional handles around the bag for repositioning on the ground

Second front zippered pocket added

Twelve strap attachment points for accessory straps

Stowable side pockets for tripod and water bottle

Dual access internal document pocket

Aired-out mesh harness

Aired-out mesh back panel

Lockable YKK zippers

Hidden passport pocket

Pockets Solution

The Explore V2 features a lot of places to store all your gear. It is not excessive, but is a little overwhelming at first, and does require a fair bit of playing around so you can get to the point where you know exactly where you stored all your items.

Once you have reached this level of muscle memory, the Explore v2 is a joy to use – the pockets, pouches, and sleeves are well-designed and provide ample space for all the various knick-knacks we photographers tend to hoard. You just need to resist the temptation to fill every single one of them, or not!

Starting from the front of the bag, there are two zippered pockets – one that is the depth of a large book, or one of Shimoda’s new travel pouches or wraps, intended for documents, face masks, filters, or other slim items.

The other front pocket features a zipper that is angled towards the top of the backpack. Inside it, you will find two deeper sleeve-like pockets on one side and two shallow zippered pockets, intended for filters.

The fronts of these pockets are weather-proofed, ensuring further protection from the elements even when you open the outer layer. Moving up from there is another zipper and the first main compartment – a roomy space that will accommodate your jacket or other hiking items. One side of the Explore 2 features a zippered pocket that allows access to the inside of the bag, direct to your camera in the camera unit.

Camera Access

Your camera gear can be accessed through a zippered back panel or a zippered side compartment. For any outdoor photography this is preferable to a bag with front access as it keeps the back of the pack clean when you lay the bag down in the dirt, and therefore does not transfer that dirt to you when you shoulder the pack.

Water Storage

The front pocket of the bag has a connection for hanging a water bladder, and the hose can be routed through the pack to the shoulder strap. The internal elasticated divider in the front gives your gear some protection should you suffer a total water bladder failure. Alternatively, you can use one of the two hidden side pockets to carry a 1L bottle.

Tripod Carry

You can use the accessory straps to attach a tripod to the front of the pack, but this impedes entry to the front pockets. A better solution is to use the hidden tripod/water bottle cups that are tucked away on the sides of the bag. Several camera packs have a side pocket for this purpose, but none other than Shimoda backpacks can completely tuck it away when not in use. This is a useful feature for travel, as it gives the bag a nice clean line and makes it look a lot smaller.

Laptop compartment

All three sizes of the Explore backpacks feature a thickly padded laptop sleeve on the inside of the back panel. The Explore 25 can carry up to a 13″ laptop, while the Explore 30 and Explore 35 can carry up to a 16″ laptop.

Straps

As we discovered in this Shimoda Explore V2 review, you will find two perfectly placed smartphone-sized zippered pockets at the base of each strap, one elasticated to house a big-ass iPhone Max. You can keep your sunglasses in the other.

To please female photographers who often struggle to find correctly fitting packs for smaller frames, the packs are available with one of three different women’s specific shoulders straps. These contoured straps use a twin sternum strap design to alleviate awkward pressure points around the chest.

Harness

The harness is made from an aerated mesh that is extremely comfortable. It is adjustable in all the right places, and crucially features a torso length adjustment in three steps: S, M, L. Torso adjustment is becoming more common on high-end photo packs these days, but Shimoda Designs were at the forefront of this concept went the original Explore packs were launched.

Core units

One of the hallmark features of Shimoda bags resides on the core unit. They are all sized for mirrorless cameras and come in small, medium, and large sizes. Having the flexibility to store your camera gear in cubes is very functional. It allows you to switch camera kits or take the camera gear out to carry other items in your bag if you are not taking cameras on a particular outing.

Compatible core units

Explore 25 – Small Mirrorless

Explore 30 – Small Mirrorless / Medium Mirrorless / Large Mirrorless

Explore 35 – Small Mirrorless / Medium Mirrorless / Large Mirrorless / Small DSLR / Medium DSLR / Large DSLR

Water-resistant

The Explore backpacks are made from highly weather-resistant material and feature YKK AquaGuard zippers all around. If you get caught in a brief shower, this is not going to present you with any problems. Eventually, some water would get into the bag, but it would take a considerable downpour and prolonged exposure. The company offers an additional rain cover for extreme weather situations.

Explore or Action X?

Although both are rugged outdoor camera bags, the Explore and Action X bags serve different purposes. The Explore backpacks are designed for landscape photographers and travel photographers. They have features that are specifically designed for that market such as lockable zippers, a luggage handle pass-through, a hidden passport pocket, and a built-in filter pocket.

The Action X backpacks are purpose-designed for action and adventure sports photographers and are also deep enough and tall enough for wildlife photographers to carry a 400mm f/2.8 or a 600mm f/4. They come with a helmet holder, TPU reinforced straps to hold skis or a snowboard, and a roll-top design that offers an extra 7 liters of volume as you add and remove layers or gear throughout your day.

Conclusions

As our Shimoda Explore V2 review suggests, this lineup is top of the line and perfect for travel and adventure photographers who want lightweight, functional camera carry options with plenty of protection and durability. It is perfect for the great outdoors, but it does’t look out of place on the street.

In the field, for bags in the 25L-35L range, these are some of the most comfortable photography backpacks in the market. The heavily contoured and aerated shoulder straps provide all-day comfort, while the adjustable torso length ensures anyone can get a good fit with all the Explore bag sizes.

If you are looking for a new camera bag for extensive travel and landscape photography, the Explore bags should be on your list, right up near the top.

Shimoda Explore V2 Review: Pros

Comfortable to carry

Excellent weight distribution

Useful pockets/clips

Stylish and functional design

Durable and weather-resistant

Stowable water-bottle/tripod holders

Ventilated and compact hip belt

Shimoda Explore V2 Review: Cons