See What It’s Actually Like To Live Life As A Nomadic Photographer

At one time or another, many of us have dreamt of being able to “just…pack up and go”. Shortly thereafter, we wake up, get dressed, and go to work. Life often demands that we put down roots and find our place in society. This is the choice that most of us make and it’s a decision that comes with the standard accoutrements: mortgage/rent, and a car note. However, there is another option; a choice that focuses on gathering a wealth of experiences by exploring as much of the world as possible.

Elia and Naomi Locardi have chosen the later and are unencumbered by the concerns that typically tie us down to one corner of the world. They have no home, no car, and fewer reasons not to see all that the world has to offer. Thanks to the good people at SmugMug, we can get a look into their lives.

This is an inspiring video full of captivating imagery and immersive storytelling. The beauty of the locations and the prospect of experiencing new cultures is enough to make the most reclusive person yearn to travel. Yet, as they mention in the video, this freedom comes at a significant cost. There is a detachment from family and friends. There are missed moments that can’t be recreated.

This is, perhaps, one of the main reasons why more of us don’t make the same choice as Elia and Naomi. Fortunately, for them and for us, they are fantastic photographers. They can preserve the memories they’ve created in all their splendor. And we get a glimpse of the beauty they’ve seen firsthand.

If you want to stay up to date with the Locardi adventures, you can follow them on their travel photography blog www.blamethemonkey.com.