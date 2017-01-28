Seasons Of Norway | This 8k Time-Lapse Will Take Your Breath Away

Norway is an ideal location for a professional time-lapse nature photographer, resplendent and unspoiled in a way few places on Earth remain. Morten Rustad takes full advantage of his locale by making gorgeous video productions of this luscious terrain that rival the well-loved BBC Planet Earth series. in 2014 he released a video entitled NORWAY – A Time-Lapse Adventure 4K which made the rounds on social media as a viral post.

This time he’s doubled down, creating a new cinematic 8k time-lapse traversing 20,000 kilometers and taking 200,000 photographs that amount to 20 terabytes of data. The mesmerizing final product represents some serious adventuring. Rustad scoured the country to find the most beautifully dramatic places and conditions and put it all together for the masses to enjoy.

Seasons Of Norway is a serene and stirring glimpse of Norway’s natural beauty as it changes faces throughout the year. Rustad has taken great care to make it something deeper than a collection of pretty pictures however, working with the composer to create a custom score in an effort to create a transcendent experience for the viewer.

He’s also crated a companion BTS video speaking of the experience and letting viewers tag along for some of the adventure.

For all you aspiring time-lapse photographers, he’s provided a full list of gear used in the creation of Seasons Of Norway. The main camera used was a Sony A7RII with an additional Sony A7S, Panasonic GH4 and Canon 5D Mark III. The lenses used were the Sony 16-35mm f/4, Canon 17-40mm f/4, Sigma 20mm f/1.4, Rokinon 85mm T/1.5, Rokinon 35mm T/1.5, and Rokinon 24mm T1.5. (If you’re curious about the difference between f stops and T stops, check out this post.) To see the rest of his equipment including motion control, filters, tripods and heads and software, check out this page on Rustad’s website.

You can follow Morten Rustad’s adventures on his site, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.