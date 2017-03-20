Are You The Next SCOTUS Photographer? | New Government Job Posting

If you’ve been dreaming of the day you can take a cushy government job but would also love to be a full-time photographer, it’s your lucky day. USAjobs.gov posted a two-week listing on 3/13 (closing on 3/27) for the position of the official photographer of the Supreme Court Of The United States, with a fairly wide salary range – $54,972.00 to $86,460.00 per year.

From the qualifications required:

“A Bachelor’s degree and three to five years of progressively responsible experience in the field of photography or any directly related experience that has demonstrated a thorough understanding of the principles, practices and techniques of photography, image processing and image management is required. At least four years of additional experience may be substituted for the degree requirement. Must be able to proficiently operate a variety of photographic equipment and accessories to include digital (Nikon and Hasselblad), still, and video cameras as well as artificial lighting, including strobe lamps.”

From the information provided, we can extract a few interesting things: here is a case for formal education, though it can be bypassed with time in the field equal to what it takes to earn the bachelors degree; you’d get to play with a Hasselblad at work (yay!); everyone wants video these days, and you’d best learn your lighting. Also worth noting – $55,000 per year in 2017 dollars isn’t a whole lot, and it’s likely where the new hire will begin their journey into political photography. (Cue sad violin music for photography’s current perceived monetary value.)

A few interesting caveats – only U.S. citizens will be considered and males born from 1/1/1960 onward must be registered with the Selective Service System in order to be hired. You’d also have to pass a background check, but that one’s kind of a given.

If you can stomach the political world, it’s a compelling opportunity. Have a look at the whole posting and consider your potential application here.