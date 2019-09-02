New Workshop! Lighting 3 | Advanced Off Camera Flash

Save up to $200 on Nine Lenses During Tamron’s Fall Instant Savings Event

By David J. Crewe on September 2nd 2019

Tamron USA, Inc. announced Fall Instant Savings on nine lenses including its G2 Fast Zoom Trio and its popular ultra-telephoto zooms. The Instant Savings start Monday, September 2nd.

Instant Savings Details

Tamron’s Fall Instant Savings starts today, Monday, September 2nd and runs through Sunday, November 3rd. Purchasers save up to $200 on the following lenses:

Register Your Tamron Lenses Towards 2020 VIP Status and Reap the Rewards

Tamron USA’s new VIP Club rewards users who have registered their eligible Tamron lenses through our online warranty registration system since May 2011. There are three VIP Club levels: Silver for those having registered four purchased lenses; Gold for those having registered five purchased lenses; and Platinum for those having registered six or more purchased lenses. Club membership will be evaluated each year to include new members who qualify and to increase the status level of current members if applicable. Get complete rules and program details at http://www.tamron-usa.com/vipclub.

Tags:
