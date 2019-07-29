Save 20% On The Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Sports Lens Today Only!

New Workshop! Lighting 3 | Advanced Off Camera Flash

By David J. Crewe on July 29th 2019

One of the most popular lenses for professional and amateurs alike is the 70-200mm f/2.8. While choices and preferences vary from shooter to shooter and genre to genre, you can pretty much count on EVERY photographer to have the 70-200 in their kit somewhere. Well, today we’ve got some great news! Today, (July 29, 2019), you can nab the Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Sports Lens for Canon EF or Nikon F mount systems for only $1,199!

The 70-200mm is one of the most popular lenses out there, and usually, they are NOT cheap so this deal is pretty big news. If you’ve been sitting on the fence about picking up a new telephoto lens for your kit, this $300 savings may be the reason to finally make the leap!

Sigma 70-200mm F/2.8 Sports | Specifications

  • Price: Regular $1499 – Today Only Sale Price – $1199
  • Optical Formula: elements in groups, aspherical
  • Build Quality: Weather sealed, mostly metal construction.
  • Weight: 3.89 lbs (1.8kg)
  • Autofocus: Hypersonic Motor (silent, fast, accurate)
  • Stabilization: Yes, Optical,
  • Filter Threads: 82mm
  • Aperture: Constant f/2.8-f/22
  • Tripod Collar: Yes, click-stops at 90 degrees, built-in Arca Swiss plate.
  • Included: Front & Rear Caps, Hood, Padded Carrying Case

About

David J. Crewe is a full-time commercial photographer and Senior Editor with SLR Lounge. Based out of both Southern California & Las Vegas, Nevada.

View his work and blog: DavidJCrewe.com

Follow his Instagram: @DavidJCrewe

