Save 20% On The Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Sports Lens Today Only!

One of the most popular lenses for professional and amateurs alike is the 70-200mm f/2.8. While choices and preferences vary from shooter to shooter and genre to genre, you can pretty much count on EVERY photographer to have the 70-200 in their kit somewhere. Well, today we’ve got some great news! Today, (July 29, 2019), you can nab the Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Sports Lens for Canon EF or Nikon F mount systems for only $1,199!

The 70-200mm is one of the most popular lenses out there, and usually, they are NOT cheap so this deal is pretty big news. If you’ve been sitting on the fence about picking up a new telephoto lens for your kit, this $300 savings may be the reason to finally make the leap!

Sigma 70-200mm F/2.8 Sports | Specifications

Price: Regular $1499 – Today Only Sale Price – $1199

– Today Only Sale Price – Optical Formula: elements in groups, aspherical

Build Quality: Weather sealed, mostly metal construction.

Weight: 3.89 lbs (1.8kg)

Autofocus: Hypersonic Motor (silent, fast, accurate)

Stabilization: Yes, Optical,

Filter Threads: 82mm

Aperture: Constant f/2.8-f/22

Tripod Collar: Yes, click-stops at 90 degrees, built-in Arca Swiss plate.

Included: Front & Rear Caps, Hood, Padded Carrying Case

