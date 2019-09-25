It’s been a pretty great year for new gear and lens options for pretty much every camera out there on the market, it’s a trend with no sign of slowing down, (well not for the major brands at least), and Samyang is keeping the ball rolling. They’ve recently announced their 8th addition to the Autofocus lineup for the Sony FE Lens Mount with its 18mm f/2.8 lens. A lightweight, small & compact super-wide angle lens that weighs only 145g! (without the cap/hood), making it the smallest on the market and at a great price of just $399.00!

Key Details & Technical Specifications

Focal length: 18mm

Mount: Sony FE Full Frame

Coverage: Full Frame

Max aperture: f/2.8

Min aperture: f/22

Field of view: 100.1°

Autofocus: Yes

Three Extra-Low Dispersion Elements

Three Aspherical and Two HR Elements

Optics: 9 elements in 8 groups

This new lens is Samyang’s first super-wide to be a part of it’s “Tiny Series,” a set of lenses with the goal of being as compact as possible while still retaining high image quality. While we’ve not been able to test these lenses ourselves at SLR Lounge, the feedback has been generally good for this set of lenses, especially with their price points! The big thing now is to see how they compete against the native Sony and other 3rd party glass makers like Sigma and Tamron. We plan on testing and review a few of these lenses, but if you have a preference you’d like to see reviewed, please let us know in the comments below! Until then, to learn more and view a sample image gallery, visit the official Samyang Lens Page here and check out the full press release below.

Read the Full Press Release

Lightweight and Super-Wide-Angle Lens for Sony E-mount (Full-Frame)

Global Optics Manufacturer, Samyang Optics announces the launch of their new AF 18mm F2.8 FE. This amazing new lens weighs just 145g (without lens-hood or cap), which makes it the lightest and smallest 18mm super-wide-angle auto-focus lens currently on the market.

Innovation in Size: Surprisingly Small but Super-Wide

Whilst various new lenses are being released at the same time as smaller and lighter mirrorless cameras, it is difficult to find wide-angle lenses that have been designed with their weight and size significantly reduced to match the cameras. Samyang’s new AF 18mm F2.8 FE is determined to set a new direction for super-wide-angle lenses.

With autumn just around the corner, the super wide-angle AF 18mm F2.8 FE lens is designed to be exactly what customers are looking for. It has a full-frame 100˚ angle of view, weighs just 145g and fits perfectly in the hand. Coupled with fast aperture and handsome design, this is the perfect lens for mirrorless cameras, whether shooting outdoors or indoors.

Incredible Detail: 9 Elements and 8 Specialty Optics

With a total of 9 lens elements in 8 groups, Samyang use 8 specialty elements (3 Aspherical, 2 High Refractive and 3 Extra Low Dispersion) to create results with incredible sharpness, low chromatic aberration and minimal distortion. This delivers unmatched resolution and color for landscape, interior and astrophotography. The AF 18mm F2.8 FE lens utilizes a Linear STM motor for fast, quiet and accurate focusing, helping the user to capture priceless moments effortlessly.

Released in Time for Autumn Photoshoots

The AF 18mm F2.8 FE is the first super-wide-angle lens in Samyang’s ‘Tiny Series’ (which also includes the AF 35mm F2.8 FE, AF 24mm F2.8 FE and AF 45mm F1.8 FE models), all designed under the concept of being incredibly capable, despite their compact size.

The Samyang AF 18mm F2.8 FE will be available from Samyang retailers in September with a suggested retail price of $399.00

Check Pricing & Availability of the Samyang 18mm f/2.8 FE Lens here

Adorama | B&H