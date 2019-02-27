WPPI Sale | Up to 50% Off Select Workshops

Giveaways

Canon EOS RP Giveaway ($1,299 Value!)

By SLR Lounge Official on February 27th 2019

Want to get your hands on the newest mirrorless camera on the market? Now’s your chance! We’ve partnered with our friends at Fstoppers and B&H Photo & Video to give one lucky winner the new Canon EOS RP.

The Grand Prize | Canon’s Newest Mirrorless Camera

The Canon EOS RP was released just a couple of weeks ago and is the latest in the EOS lineup. This entry-level mirrorless camera is perfect for travel with its compact design and lightweight body. Read our full review here to see sample images and specs.

How to Enter

To enter, follow the instructions below. The winner will be announced on March 31st, 2019. Giveaway is open internationally.

Canon EOS RP Giveaway ($1,299 Value)

If you’re having trouble seeing the giveaway entry form above, access it directly here.

  • There are 4 easy ways to enter, and if you do all 4, you can gain up to 12 individual entries to increase your chances of winning.
  • This contest is open internationally. Winner will receive direct shipment once the giveaway has closed.

We wish everyone the best of luck!

About

Articles by SLR Lounge Official are created by multiple authors. They represent official announcements by SLR Lounge.

