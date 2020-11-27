RØDE Microphones has announced three additions to its market-leading range of creative solutions for vloggers. Introducing the RØDE Vlogger Kits. Featuring a high-quality RØDE VideoMic, tripod, phone grip, LED light, and accessories, the Vlogger Kits contain everything an aspiring superstar needs to create incredible video content on a smartphone. Given that everything seems to be working its way to mobile and smartphones these days, these bundles couldn’t come at a better time! Read the full press release for details below.

RØDE VLOGGER KIT KEY FEATURES

All-in-one mobile filmmaking kit that includes a RØDE VideoMic, Tripod 2, SmartGrip, MicroLED and accessories



Options for iOS (Lightning) and Android (USB-C) devices, plus a Universal Edition (3.5mm)



High-quality microphone that delivers professional, directional sound in any recording situation



Three-position tripod with gimbal head – perfect for either handheld or tabletop use



MicroLED on-camera light with diffuser and eight colored filters for flawless shots



Lightweight all-metal mount with rubberised grips, accommodates phones 65mm to 85mm wide

[Related Reading: Winners Announced For The My RØDE Reel 2020 – Taking Home A Share of $1 Million In Cash]

ALL-IN-ONE MOBILE FILMMAKING SOLUTION

The RØDE Vlogger Kits are the perfect all-in-one solution for anyone looking to take their mobile content creation to the next level.

The range caters to every type of smartphone, with options for iPhone, which includes a RØDE VideoMic Me-L with a Lightning connector, and Android devices, which features the new RØDE VideoMic Me-C with a USB-C connector.

There is also a Universal Edition, which includes a RØDE VideoMicro for use with smartphones that feature a 3.5mm input, such as older iPhones and Android models. This can also be used with Lightning and USB-C equipped smartphones using a certified adaptor. A Vlogger Kit for everyone!

In addition to these compact microphones, each Kit includes the new RØDE Tripod 2, a sturdy three-position tripod with a gimbal head, the new RØDE SmartGrip, a lightweight all-metal mount with rubberised grips for keeping smartphones stable and secure, and the new RØDE MicroLED on-camera light, which slots neatly onto the SmartGrip.

INCREDIBLE SOUND, INCREDIBLE VISION

Attention-grabbing vlogs are as much about great sound as they are great video, and the Vlogger Kits will ensure every moment is captured in full definition.

The single most powerful way to improve smartphone audio is to use an external microphone. The high-quality RØDE VideoMic in each Kit will deliver crystal-clear sound in any recording situation. These are directional microphones that reduce background noise while focusing on what they are pointed at, ensuring audio is clean and intelligible. They are light, compact, and even include a furry windshield for filming outdoors.

In a first for RØDE, the Vlogger Kits have been designed to help vloggers capture incredible video as well as incredible audio. Together, the Tripod 2 and SmartGrip will ensure every shot is stable and perfectly framed, while the MicroLED provides a professional look to any situation. There is also a clip-on diffuser with eight colored filters for capturing warm skin tones, cool outdoor scenes, and everything in between.

[Related Reading: Sony ZV-1 Review | The Perfect Compact Vlogging Camera? Almost…]

SIMPLE & VERSATILE

The Vlogger Kits have been specifically designed to vastly improve the look and sound of smartphone content while being incredibly simple to use. Anyone can be vlogging in seconds.

The VideoMic in each Kit plugs directly into a smartphone and connects seamlessly with any recording app. Just plug it in and go. They can also be configured for main or ‘selfie’ camera use for maximum flexibility, and the accessories are quick and easy to set up, ensuring vloggers never miss a moment.

The included accessories are super versatile, with the ergonomic Tripod 2 supporting both handheld and tabletop use and its gimbal head allowing for flexible positioning. The MicroLED and its diffuser and eight coloured filters ensure vloggers can adapt to any recording environment, with over four hours of operation available on a single charge​ – more than enough for even the longest vlogs.

The RØDE Vlogger Kits are the perfect all-in-one mobile filmmaking solution for home movie makers, mobile content creators, YouTubers, TikTokers, and run ‘n’ gun journalists – anyone who wants to capture unforgettable content that looks and sounds incredible.

Product Details

Check Pricing & Availability of RØDE Products

Adorama | B&H | Amazon

The RØDE Vlogger Kits are currently shipping worldwide and will be available in-store in the coming weeks. Head to vloggerkits.rode.com for more information.