Richard Prince May Soon Get What’s Been Coming | Judge Says Copyright Case Goes Forward

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

Andy Warhol’s body of work comes to mind with this, drawing inspiration from still life and icons alike and boldly transforming it into something completely fresh. His iconic pop art defined a generation. But what happens when that imitation results in a blatant carbon copy of another artist’s original work with added fringe? Is it even art?

That is the current debate of Richard Prince, whose photographic career has been based largely upon plagiarizing the original works of others, such as famous Marlboro ads, and installing them as his own. When called into question, he maintained that he was attempting to communicate something that he couldn’t convey by creating his own images alone. And then he takes it one step farther.

“Phony fraud photographers keep mooching me. Why? I changed the game.” -Richard Prince

It takes a lot of gumption to call out someone else as a fraud given the vast body of his work is merely enlargements of original art pieces. When his ethics have been called into question throughout the various lawsuits, Prince’s stance has been and remains to be with his feet anchored in the sand and his middle finger erected.

The most recent controversy surrounding Prince is the installation of his 2014 “New Faces” gallery in New York. The entire gallery was an exploit of the shared usage rights on social media. He took the original artist’s works, added his own Instagram styled comment, enlarged them for installation at the Gagosian Gallery and profited handsomely. One piece sold for $90,000, nearly double the average Brooklyn household income.

The exhibition resulted in a lawsuit filed by photographer Donald Graham and this time it is not being dismissed by a New York Federal judge.

“The primary image in both works is the photograph itself. Prince has not materially altered the composition, presentation, scale, color palette and media originally used by Graham.”

Instead, it will serve as a follow-up to another lawsuit that was filed by Patrick Cariou. The verdict could potentially alter the fair-usage agreement of photographs on Instagram as we know it. It could also set a precedent for the future of online copyright agreement.

This would be a huge win for photographer and artists alike. Social Media is the modern day word of mouth. We take a huge risk every time we click the Terms of Service Agreement.

Real Bongo Nyah man a real Congo Nyah ✊ repost @indigoochild A post shared by Jay Kirton Kwame Ka Asante (@rastajay92) on May 5, 2014 at 1:48pm PDT

The story of Prince should also serve as a cautionary tale. If someone else’s voice needs to be borrowed to tell your story and it can’t be spun into something new, perhaps it wasn’t your story to tell.

Art is a point of view, an interpretation of the inspiration of an artist’s surroundings and innermost thoughts. There is a mindset that everything in the creative process has already been done, and it is hard pressed to not be inspired by the work of the previous Greats that have come before us. As artists, we have a moral responsibility to take aspects of that inspiration and make it into something all our own. From our perspective.s

