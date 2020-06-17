There’s some good news today for Nikon photographers as, according to Nikon Rumors who caught the post from Nikon USA, some repair centers will start reopening for mail-in only services. Walk-in service is still closed/unavailable, but if you need to get your Nikon gear fixed, you can at least finally send it in for official service by mail!

In compliance with local mandates, we are able to resume operations at our service facilities. Our first priority remains the safety of our customers and employees.

Repair services are now available for mail-in customers at our repair facilities. Walk-in/counter services are not available at this time, pending the installation of measures to insure [sic] the safety of our customers and employees.

We would like to ask for your patience, as an increase in repair turn-around time is expected due to the increase in transit/delivery time as a result of COVID-19.

Please contact Nikon Customer Support at www.nikonusa.com/support for more information. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding.