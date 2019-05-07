Red Bull Illume Returns For Its 5th-Edition With Some Incredible Prizes

The world’s premier action and adventure sports photography competition, Red Bull Illume, returns for its 5th edition in 2019. This showcase features the most creative and captivating images, while illuminating the passion, lifestyle, and culture of the photographers who shoot them.

This year’s competition features 11 total categories, including four new ones (Best of Instagram, Moving Image, Emerging and Raw). A judging panel of 50 esteemed international photo editors and digital experts will select the top 55 finalists (five per category) and ultimately vote on the 11 category winners and one overall winner.

In 2016, a record-breaking 34,624 images were submitted from 5,646 photographers in 120 countries, which is expected to be surpassed this year. If you are not familiar with past editions, you may know the legendary photographer and explorer Chris Burkard who won the 2010 competition.

details on the four new categories:

Best of Instagram by SanDisk – These images included photographers’ most ‘gram-worthy moments of show-stopping adventure and action sports, all submitted directly through Instagram

– These images included photographers’ most ‘gram-worthy moments of show-stopping adventure and action sports, all submitted directly through Instagram Moving Image – Images no longer stand still. This category is an open playing field for video sequences between 5 and 30 seconds

– Images no longer stand still. This category is an open playing field for video sequences between 5 and 30 seconds Emerging – The up-and-coming category is developed for rising talent in the photography community to compete on a level playing field. This category is for photographers 25 years and younger.

– The up-and-coming category is developed for rising talent in the photography community to compete on a level playing field. This category is for photographers 25 years and younger. Raw – These highlight shots are straight out of the camera. Composition, exposure, and lighting must be done in front of the lens and in the scene, not behind a screen.

Photo Submission Window Is Now Open:

Think you have some incredible action and adventure sport images? Think you have what it takes to win more than $100,000 in prize packages and some serious camera equipment and accessories? Then act fast as the window to submit images for the 2019 Red Bull Illume Image Quest is open now through July 31st! We can’t wait to see your best work!

With multiple new categories and a hefty prize purse, there are now more reasons than ever to enter the latest edition of Red Bull Illume. Sound appealing? We have some more good news! Submitting your images is easier than ever using either your existing social media accounts or your e-mail account. Just follow these steps:

Shoot awesome stuff! Register and sign in at www.redbullillume.com – it’s just a couple clicks. Choose your categories for submission – you can submit every image to two categories, and in total 10 images per category. Upload your images. For the initial entry, only JPGs and MP4s are required. Submit your image – once an image is submitted, it is final and can’t be changed.

For complete contest rules, please visit www.redbullillume.com.

Some Images from previous winners can be found HERE;

Why Should You Enter?

More Than $100,000 In Prizes:

Each of the 11 Category Winners will pick up this incredible set of prizes:

The phenomenal Sony Alpha A7 III camera kitted out with the 24-105mm F4 G Master lens.

SanDisk will offer up three of their Extreme Pro Memory Card’s with a suitable card reader, plus an Extreme Pro Portable SSD hard drive.

Skylum will provide photo-editing software including Luminar 3 and their Signature Presets.

High quality photography apparel and accessories will be provided by COOPH.

In addition, Skylum will also present a special prize to the winner of the ‘Creative by Skylum’ category with the winner becoming a part of the Global Skylum Ambassador Team. Likewise, Red Bull Photography will grant the winner of the ‘Emerging by Red Bull Photography’ category a spot at the Red Bull Rising Talent photography workshop including travel, accommodation and board expenses.

The Overall Winner will also be guaranteed to receive all of the above prizes by winning a category. Furthermore, the Overall Winner will receive the Sony Alpha A9 camera with a 24-70mm f2.8 lens from their G-Master range. The Sony a9 is perfect for capturing the kind of high-speed, faster-than-the-eye-can-see action that Red Bull Illume photographers are capturing every day, making it the ideal prize for the Overall Winner of the Image Quest 2019. And to top it off, SanDisk will provide the Overall Winner with a once-in- a-lifetime experience, taking them on a shoot with a SanDisk Extreme Team Member.

Winner Awards Ceremony and Worldwide Exhibit Tour:

Once the submission phase comes to a close on July 31, it’s time for the world to be illuminated. The Winner Awards Ceremony culminates in not only a celebration of photographic achievement, but encapsulates a three-day event including workshops, talks, and product tests. It’s an occasion that will see several hundred opinion-leaders of the scene – including finalists, judges, partners, and media – come together.

In 2020, all finalist images will travel to capitals and cultural hubs on three continents in parallel as part of the Red Bull Illume Exhibit Tour, providing an unprecedented level of exposure to photography fans around the globe. In addition to the unique nighttime outdoor exhibition featuring 6’x6’ lightboxes, the 55 finalists will also be illuminated on digital smart frames in an innovative Indoor Exhibition.

*All images shared with permission from Red Bull. Do not share or reuse images without direct permission.

**Featured Image credits – Copyright: © DANIEL VOJTECH