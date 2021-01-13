The last year has been pretty rough on everyone in the creative space, but with a vaccine around the corner, and things slowly starting to get back to something resembling normal, there’s a little bit of good news trickling in here and there. Today we’re happy to be made aware that the Red Bull Illume competition is back for 2021! If you’re a sports and action photographer, this is definitely the competition for you!

Read the Full Press Release Below

We’re back and ready for even more action with a new edition of Red Bull Illume Image Quest – the adventure and action sports imagery contest that shines a light on the hard work and creativity of the content creators capturing the passion, lifestyle, and culture within the scene. The contest returns in 2021 for its sixth edition with submissions open from March 01 to July 31, 2021, and is free to enter on redbullillume.com for everyone that has a passion for sharing moments that inspire the world. No matter if taken by a professional or amateur – we want to see all the stunning adventure and action sports images out there.

A new year full of exciting plans for the 2021 edition of Red Bull Illume Image Quest. Make sure to take note of all the important dates and put them in your calendar!

[Related Reading: Ben Thouard’s Underwater Surfing Photo Wins Top Prize at the Red Bull Illume Image Quest 2019]

There will once again be 10 categories to enter, which will be announced very soon! There’s a category for everyone and you can submit on redbullillume.com when the submission phase opens. Keep an eye out for the announcement as there are sure to be some new ones that will spark your imagination.

So Many Epic Reasons To Enter

The international judging panel will select the finalists, category winners, and overall winner. Not only will you receive amazing photographic prizes, but also take home the grand title of being an official Red Bull Illume Winner and be showcased during the Winner Award Ceremony. On top of that, your work will be admired by people all over the world, earning you the kind of exposure that can shift your photography to the next gear.

It’s time to get your entries ready because now is your chance to take your place as one of the world’s best adventure and action sports content creators! To find out more visit redbullillume.com or follow Red Bull Illume on social media and stay updated.

[Related Reading: Red Bull Images Prove You Can Fly A Helicopter Upside Down]

About Red Bull Illume:

Red Bull Illume is the world’s greatest adventure and action sports imagery contest. It showcases the most creative and captivating images on the planet while illuminating the passion, lifestyle, and culture behind the photographers that shoot them.

The Image Quest 2021 is the sixth edition bringing together the amazing work of photographers and content creators from around the world. Submissions for the contest will take place from March 01 to July 31, 2021 and can be entered on redbullillume.com

A judging panel of 50 photo editors and digital experts will select the Finalists, Category Winners, and 1 Overall Winner, to be unveiled at the Winner Award Ceremony in November 2021.

In 2022, all finalist images will be presented around the globe providing an unprecedented level of exposure.

In 2019, a record-breaking 59,551 images were submitted by thousands of photographers from countries all around the world, with Ben Thouard taking the name as 2019’s Overall Winner.

Check out this gallery of previous winning images and be sure to enter your epic shots for a chance to win!

*content shared with permission